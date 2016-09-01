Quantum to Showcase Expanded Media Workflow Capabilities of StorNext-Powered Solutions at IBC2016

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 31, 2016 -- At the IBC2016 show (Sept. 8-13 in Amsterdam), Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) will feature enhancements to its StorNext(R)-powered Xcellis(TM) and Lattus(R) storage solutions that bring greater efficiency and flexibility to diverse media workflows while reducing overall costs. Visitors to the Quantum stand 7.B27 will see how Xcellis workflow storage now supports animation/VFX and editorial within a single shared environment and also optimizes technology deployments by running media workflow applications within a converged architecture. In addition, the company will demonstrate content transcoding and delivery directly from Lattus object storage.

[Suggested tweet: Check out the latest @StorNext media #workflow storage enhancements at @QuantumCorp #IBC2016 Stand 7.B27]

Streamlining Animation/VFX and Editorial Workflows

At IBC2016, Quantum will showcase its new reference architecture that allows users to maintain storage for an expanding range of media processes and departments -- animation/VFX, color grading and high-resolution editorial -- within a single shared environment that supplies the type and degree of connectivity required across the end-to-end workflow. Built on Xcellis workflow storage, the architecture incorporates QXS(TM) hybrid flash-disk storage with Q-Tier technology, providing animators, VFX artists and colorists with the random I/O performance they need for a fraction of the cost of an all-flash solution. Because Quantum's StorNext-powered solutions are already certified with leading applications -- including the Autodesk suite, Adobe suite, and animation management tools such as Shotgun -- facilities can seamlessly integrate the new reference architecture into existing environments.

Enabling Optimal Resource Allocation With Converged Architecture

Building on its rich partner ecosystem, Quantum has collaborated with a growing number of partners to introduce embedded applications for Xcellis that address tasks such as media asset management, transcoding and quality control, provisioning resources in an exceptionally efficient on-demand model. A virtual machine hypervisor within the Xcellis storage system executes embedded applications, reducing the need for dedicated application servers while also providing a flexible foundation for future technologies and workflows.

At IBC2016, Quantum partners, including Elements (stand 7.B08) and IPV Limited (stand 8.D41), will feature their own applications running directly on Xcellis high-performance shared storage. Elements will demonstrate its Gateway product, which supports mixed editorial environments, and IPV Limited will display its Curator media asset management solution.

Transcoding and Delivery With Lattus Object Storage

During the show, Quantum also will highlight a workflow that integrates Lattus with media management software from either Vidispine or CatDV for efficient transcode and delivery within the Lattus object storage framework. Using this approach, content owners can transcode, deliver content and manage assets directly from Lattus without restoring to online storage or converting objects back to files.

Supporting Quote

Dave Frederick, Senior Director, Media & Entertainment, Quantum

Quantum has a long history of providing innovative, end-to-end workflow storage and content management, and our presence at IBC2016 will demonstrate our continual work to make shared storage technology better, faster and more flexible. We will show solutions that address the challenges associated with modern media workflows and help users realize the increased efficiency and productivity that are so vital in today's demanding marketplace.

Photo Link:www.quantum.com/pr/Xcellis-Stack-Straight-Small.jpg

Photo Caption: Xcellis Shared Workflow Storage

Additional Resources

* Read about StorNext: www.stornext.com

* Learn more about Xcellis: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/stornext-primary-storage/inde...

* For more details on Quantum's new animation/VFX and editorial reference architecture: www.stornext.com/solutions/animation

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Lattus, QXS, StorNext and Xcellis are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@QuantumCorp to Showcase Expanded Media Workflow Capabilities of StorNext-Powered Solutions at %23IBCShow - http://goo.gl/Ef3XkK