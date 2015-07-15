Quantum Session at SMPTE15 Will Highlight How to Drive Efficient 4K/UHD Workflow Through Optimized Storage Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 13, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Alex Grossman, the company's vice president of media and entertainment, will lead a session titled "Workflow Optimised Storage Key Differentiator in High Resolution Workflows" at the SMPTE Australia Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE15). Grossman will explore the new challenges and opportunities that come with the migration to 4K/UHD and discuss practical steps that content creators and owners can take to optimize their storage infrastructure for these new demanding workflows.

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 11:10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Location: Room 1, Hordern Pavilion & Royal Hall of Industries, Moore Park, Sydney

"The increasing adoption of 4K-capable smartphones, tablets, TV sets and other viewing platforms, along with user expectations regarding video quality generally, has created a powerful and growing demand for digital content with higher resolution and frame rates," said Grossman. "Current storage infrastructures are often ill-equipped to handle the complexities of high resolution workflows, resulting in poor efficiency and inconsistent performance. The Quantum session at SMPTE15 will offer a roadmap for navigating obstacles that arise with this increased complexity and present a straightforward strategy for establishing efficient workflows -- from editing to content management to storage, delivery and archive."

SMPTE15 is the year's premier event for the motion imaging and television engineering industries in the Australasian region. Throughout the conference and exhibition, Quantum will exhibit on stand O-80.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-AlexGrossman-VPofQuantumME.jpg

Photo Caption: Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

