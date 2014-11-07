QUANTUM SCALE-OUT STORAGE REVENUE GROWS 50 PERCENT IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR

Customers Increasingly Turn to Company for Expertise in Workflow-Intelligent Storage Essential to Enabling New Business Opportunities and Meeting Mission Demands

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 6, 2014 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that revenue from its scale-out storage products and related services grew 50 percent in the first half of the company's fiscal year (April 1-Sept. 30, 2014), compared to the same period last year. Based on September quarter sales, the annual run rate for Quantum's scale-out storage revenue was more than $100 million, up nearly 60 percent from a year earlier. Driving this growth is demand for the company's StorNext 5 high-performance shared storage and LattusTM extended online storage solutions, including from customers such as BBC Sport, MLB Network and UFC(R) that have deployed a suite of scale-out storage systems managed by StorNext 5.

Building on its long-standing leadership in storage for complex workflows, Quantum has greatly expanded its scale-out storage portfolio over the past few years to help a broader range of customers address their most demanding data management challenges. Most notably, last fall the company introduced StorNext 5, a next-generation storage platform specifically designed to enable the newest digital workflows and much greater levels of productivity and efficiency. Providing the industry's fastest streaming file system and policy-driven tiering software for cost-effective retention of large-scale content, StorNext 5 has been instrumental to the market momentum and success Quantum has seen since April, as reflected on a number of fronts:

* New StorNext 5-based Pro Solutions - These customized storage system configurations include solutions for managing 4K workflows, refreshing Apple Xsan environments (where only StorNext(R) offers 100 percent compatibility) and supporting end-to-end content production and long-term archive. As just one example of the technological strength underlying these solutions, in two recent head-to-head competitive evaluations by customers, Quantum provided greater reliability and performance for 4K workflows than clustered, scale-out NAS. In fact, Quantum's StorNext ProTM 4K solution delivered fast, reliable playback while the competitive offerings were unable to keep up, resulting in dropped frames.

* StorNext Cloud Workflow - In partnership with Adobe, Reach Engine and Telestream, and leveraging both StorNext and Lattus, Quantum unveiled a new solution for enabling end-to-end media production workflows in the cloud. Creative teams can share content in real time over multiple, geographically dispersed locations and maintain a single, highly durable asset repository, or replicate assets among multiple sites for resiliency and faster access. Working in this advanced cloud-enabled environment also provides the flexibility to optimize the security and integrity of content management, scale capacity up or down to meet short-term needs and incorporate business continuity and long-term preservation of content over its lifecycle.

* Increasing Leadership in Media and Entertainment (M&E) - While Quantum continued to win major StorNext deals among its base of large, traditional M&E enterprises, the company also further expanded its leadership in the M&E market. UFC, one of the world's most valuable sports brands and an existing StorNext customer, purchased a Lattus extended online storage solution to enable faster, easier access to older video content for monetization. In another example, BBC Sport contracted with Trams, a Quantum reseller, for a four-year deal centered on StorNext 5 that also leverages the close integration of StorNext 5 with Dalet's Galaxy media asset management platform. Other M&E customers selecting Quantum scale-out storage solutions included one of the largest video game companies and a top online video streaming provider, as well as a major newspaper publisher that adopted StorNext Pro 4K and two state universities that needed to refresh their Apple Xsan environments for managing video.

* Worldwide Customer Growth Beyond M&E - Quantum has continued to extend its market reach to other verticals and use cases where customers can benefit from the company's workflow-intelligent storage. This includes oil and gas, life sciences, geospatial applications and video surveillance, in which large data sets need to be captured, shared, analyzed and turned into actionable information. As just one example, Calgary Police Service is using StorNext to store video from officer body cameras. Other notable customer wins over the first half of the fiscal year include major deals with a global energy supplier, a China-based oil company, two major genomics research institutes and a European provider of geospatial products and services.

* Expanding Reseller and Ecosystem Partnerships - In conjunction with the momentum Quantum has generated among end users, the company has also expanded its scale-out storage reseller base by nearly 30 percent in the first half of the fiscal year. The enthusiasm of Quantum resellers was clearly evident at a recent U.S. VAR summit the company held. It was the most successful reseller conference in many years, with numerous participants remarking that the opportunity they're seeing with Quantum has never been greater. Helping to capitalize on this opportunity, Quantum has also continued to establish or enhance ecosystem partnerships with other companies such as Avere in oil and gas, FireEye in cybersecurity and Telestream in sports video.

Supporting Quotes

* Tab Butler, Director of Media Management and Post Production, MLB Network

"With our focus on continually improving our content for broadcast, we need a rock-solid storage workflow foundation that provides high-speed collaboration and cost-effective content management and preservation. That's why StorNext 5 is so important to our business -- it gives us the end-to-end solution we need to serve our production community anytime, anywhere, and it can easily scale as we grow."

* Corey Dunn, Technical Services Manager, Information, Communications and Technology Section, Calgary Police Service

"When we launched our program to equip officers with body cameras, we turned to StorNext to provide automated archival storage workflow for all the video being generated. StorNext enables high-speed ingest of the video after each shift as well as secure, long-term and -- most importantly -- cost-effective preservation of that content."

* Eran Zeitoun, Solutions Infrastructure & Integration Services Manager, Dalet

"With StorNext 5, Quantum has taken high-performance workflow storage and collaboration to a new level, making it the 'go-to' platform for users looking to fully maximize the value of their media assets."

* Jason Kranitz, Vice President of Sales, Integrated Media Technologies Inc.

"Quantum has long been a leader in data management and protection, but I've been incredibly impressed by what they've done over the last few years in terms of building out their scale-out storage solutions portfolio. In many ways it's a new company built on a great foundation, at the forefront of enabling customers to address their most complex workflow challenges and opportunities."

* Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, StorNext Solutions, Quantum

"StorNext has often been called the 'hidden jewel' in Quantum's portfolio, but an increasingly broad range of customers is recognizing the unique benefits it provides, including in conjunction with Lattus. To a great extent, this represents the triumph of specialized workflow-intelligent storage over general-purpose storage that simply can't handle the complexities of effectively managing and protecting modern digital assets."

Additional Resources

* Learn more about StorNext 5: www.stornext.com

* Read about StorNext Pro Solutions: www.stornext.com/solutions/stornextpro

* See how customers are benefitting from Quantum scale-out storage solutions: www.quantum.com/customerstories/index.aspx?filter=sos

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can Be CertainTM they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage their digital assets. See how at www.quantum.com/stornext.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain, Lattus, StorNext and StorNext Pro are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to 1) Quantum's future scale-out storage revenue and market position, 2) benefits from StorNext and Lattus solutions, including the StorNext 5 and StorNext Pro solutions, and 3) future sales of and Quantum's future revenue from such solutions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2014 and in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2014. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.