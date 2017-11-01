SATIS 2017 Show Preview

Quantum

Stand C15

Nov. 8-9, Docks de Paris – Saint-Denis



Quantum Products at SATIS 2017



At SATIS 2017, Quantum will present its latest innovations for demanding storage workflows: StorNext 6, aiWARE™ for Xcellis®, and Xcellis Foundation.



StorNext 6 Release

A series of substantive updates within the StorNext 6 platform demonstrates Quantum's ongoing leadership in workflow storage — with a particular focus on extending collaboration globally and providing new data management options. StorNext 6 highlights include the following:



• Quality of Service – A new quality of service (QoS) feature that empowers facilities to tune and optimize performance across all client workstations, and on a machine-by-machine basis, in turn guaranteeing that more demanding tasks, such as 4K playback or color correction, get the bandwidth they need to maintain uncompromising video quality.



• FlexSpace™ Shared Archive – Addressing the challenges of global "always-on" production workflows, the new FlexSpace feature allows multiple instances of StorNext, located anywhere in the world, to share a common content repository. As a result, any user within a StorNext environment can access, browse and pull files from the shared workspace. With this game-changing new capability, a creative team member working in one city can create content that is automatically stored to the common repository and make it immediately available for further work by team members in other cities.



• FlexSync™ Multisite Synchronization – FlexSync is a powerful new capability that provides a fast, flexible and simple way to synchronize content between multiple StorNext systems in a highly manageable and automated fashion. FlexSync supports one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-one file-replication scenarios, and can be configured to operate on specific files, specific folders or entire file systems. By leveraging enhancements in file-system metadata monitoring, FlexSync recognizes changes instantly and can immediately begin reflecting those changes on another system.



New Xcellis® Foundation Entry-Level NAS Appliance for Media Workflows

At SATIS 2017, Quantum will also feature Xcellis Foundation, a new high-performance, entry-level workflow storage system specifically designed to address the technical and budgetary requirements of small- to medium-sized postproduction facilities and corporate video departments. Based on StorNext, the new system delivers the benefits of enterprise-class Xcellis storage, including high performance and scalability, in a NAS appliance for under US$25,000. By providing a more powerful, more feature-rich alternative to other entry-level storage systems at a similar price point, Xcellis Foundation is ideal for smaller video production facilities that need the benefits of a shared workflow but have limited budgets to spend on shared storage.



aiWARE™ for Xcellis®: Veritone® AI Platform in the StorNext Environment

aiWARE for Xcellis is a new hybrid on-premise and cloud version of the best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Veritone. This solution allows users to leverage the power of Veritone's best-of-breed cognitive analytics ― in areas such as object recognition, optical character recognition and transcription ― to extract hidden value from their on-premise video and audio content.



ClarityNow for Xcellis®

During SATIS 2017, Quantum will feature the integration of Data Frameworks' ClarityNow with Xcellis workflow storage, powered by StorNext. Together these technologies allow users not only to look at the physical nature of the storage environment to see where files are kept but also to establish policies so that files are moved in a way that yields the most capacity. By scanning content in near real time, building an index of that content, and then grouping similar content into collections, the integrated solution makes it easier to attach exact costs to storage related to specific content and projects. As a result, studios and other content creators can keep specific groups of content in the most economical and appropriate storage medium.



Company Overview:



Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and data management solutions. Quantum's StorNext® is the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, providing a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's Xcellis® workflow storage solution is engineered to tackle the industry's most demanding data-intensive workloads, including high-performance 4K/UHD editing, VFX creation and color correction. Powered by StorNext, Xcellis maximizes operational and workflow efficiency and scales out to thousands of NAS clients. It can be deployed in an end-to-end, policy-driven storage environment that also includes flash, disk, object, tape and cloud storage tiers.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/171101Quantum.docx



"Three new Quantum offerings are boosting our customers' flexibility not only in managing large volumes of data used in today's collaborative workflows but also in leveraging their growing media libraries far more effectively and extensively. We look forward to showcasing StorNext 6, aiWARE for Xcellis, and Xcellis Foundation at SATIS 2017 and to demonstrating how their advanced capabilities, including rich data management and innovative AI-driven processing and analysis, enable users to increase productivity and realize a greater ROI for their digital content."

— Gabriel Chaher, vice president global market development at Quantum



IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Image Caption: Quantum StorNext 6 Logo

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/StorNext6_Logo_Full-Color.png

Image Caption: StorNext FlexSpace™

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum_StorNext-FlexSpace.jpg



Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Visit%20@QuantumCorp%20at%20@satisexpo%20on%20stand%20C15%20%23SATIS2017%20-%20http://bit.ly/2z3kBdU