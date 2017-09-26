Quantum Products at 2017 NAB Show New York

At 2017 NAB Show New York, Quantum will showcase its latest innovations for demanding storage workflows: StorNext 6, aiWARE(TM) for Xcellis(R) and Xcellis Foundation.



StorNext 6 Release

A series of substantive updates within the StorNext 6 platform demonstrates Quantum's ongoing leadership in workflow storage -- with a particular focus on extending collaboration globally and providing new data protection options. StorNext 6 highlights include the following:



* Quality of Service -- A new quality of service (QoS) feature that empowers facilities to tune and optimize performance across all client workstations, and on a machine-by-machine basis, in turn guaranteeing that more demanding tasks, such as 4K playback or color correction, get the bandwidth they need to maintain uncompromising video quality.



* FlexSpace(TM) Shared Archive -- Addressing the challenges of global "always-on" production workflows, the new FlexSpace feature allows multiple instances of StorNext, located anywhere in the world, to share a common content repository. As a result, any user within a StorNext environment can access, browse and pull files from a shared workspace. With this game-changing new capability, a creative team member working in one city can create content that is automatically stored to the common repository and make it immediately available for further work by team members working elsewhere.



* FlexSync(TM) Multisite Synchronization -- FlexSync is a powerful new capability that provides a fast, flexible and simple way to synchronize content between multiple StorNext systems in a highly manageable and automated fashion. FlexSync supports one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-one file-replication scenarios, and can be configured to operate on specific files, specific folders or entire file systems. By leveraging enhancements in file-system metadata monitoring, FlexSync recognizes changes instantly and can immediately begin reflecting those changes on another system.





Photo Caption: Quantum's StorNext(R) 6 Logo



Photo Caption: StorNext FlexSpace(TM)





aiWARE(TM) for Xcellis(R): Veritone AI Platform in the StorNext Environment

aiWARE for Xcellis is a new hybrid on-premise and cloud version of the best-in-class, cloud-based multi-engine artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Veritone. This solution allows users to leverage the power of Veritone's best-of-breed cognitive analytics ― in areas such as object recognition, optical character recognition and transcription ― to extract new value from their on-premise video and audio content without moving it to the cloud.





At 2017 NAB Show New York, Quantum will also feature Xcellis Foundation, a new high-performance, entry-level workflow storage system specifically designed to address the technical and budgetary requirements of small- to medium-sized postproduction facilities and corporate video departments. Based on Quantum's industry-leading StorNext shared file system and data management platform, the new system delivers the benefits of enterprise-class Xcellis storage, including high performance and scalability, in a NAS appliance for under $25,000. By providing a more powerful, more feature-rich alternative to other entry-level storage systems at a similar price point, Xcellis Foundation is ideal for smaller video production facilities that need the benefits of a shared workflow but have limited budgets to spend on shared storage.





Quantum Presentations and Demos at 2017 NAB Show New York



Quantum Senior Director of Media & Entertainment Solutions Marketing Keith Lissak will join Drew Hilles, senior vice president at Veritone, and Mike Petro, senior director of global customer success at Ooyala, for a Lightning Talk titled "AI: A World of Solutions." The session, slated for 3-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 on the FOCUS FWD Keynote Stage, will address the ways in which artificial intelligence is driving greater efficiencies in production and distribution workflows and enabling media organizations to extract much greater value from their digital content libraries.



On the Quantum booth (N336), the company's representatives will feature demos and slideware showcasing StorNext 6, aiWARE for Xcellis and Xcellis Foundation.



Company Quote:

"The Quantum portfolio features some exciting new additions, and we'll be featuring three of the most notable -- StorNext 6, aiWARE for Xcellis and Xcellis Foundation -- at NAB Show New York. From rich data management functionality to innovative AI-driven processing and analysis, these new releases give media organizations unprecedented capabilities in optimizing workflow and maximizing ROI on their digital content repositories."

-- Keith Lissak, Senior Director of Media & Entertainment Solutions Marketing at Quantum



2017 NAB Show New York Preview

Quantum

Booth N336

Oct. 18-19, Javits Convention Center



Company Overview:



Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and data management solutions. Quantum's StorNext(R) is the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, providing a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's Xcellis(R) workflow storage solution is engineered to tackle the industry's most demanding data-intensive workloads, including high-performance 4K/UHD editing, VFX creation and color correction. Powered by StorNext, Xcellis maximizes operational and workflow efficiency and scales out to thousands of NAS clients. It is part of a complete, policy-driven storage environment that also includes cloud, object and tape.



