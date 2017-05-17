Quantum to Present Creative Storage Conference Keynote Address on Key Storage Considerations for 4K Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 16, 2017 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Greg Holick, director of cloud storage solutions, will present a keynote address at the 2017 Creative Storage Conference (CS 2017) in Culver City, California. Drawing on extensive 4K workflow testing incorporating different stream counts, formats and storage technologies -- both disk and flash -- Holick will discuss how media facilities can configure their storage infrastructure to best meet their performance, capacity and cost requirements.



Title: Top Five Considerations for 4K Storage Deployments, "Number 4 Will Shock You!"

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. PDT

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside in Culver City, California



"As facilities roll out 4K-capable shared storage systems for their workflows, they may quickly discover that there's more to sizing a storage system for 4K than just adding up drive performance," said Holick. "In sharing the results of Quantum's comprehensive lab tests, I will dispel some common misconceptions about storage performance for 4K workflows -- and video storage in general -- and offer data that can help media facilities save both time and money in implementing 4K storage infrastructures."



CS 2017 is a one-day conference that brings together the vendors, users, researchers and visionaries focused on meeting the growing demand for digital storage for content capture, editing, archiving and content distribution. This year's theme is "The Next Act of Digital Storage: Digital Storage Makes Art Happen!"



Registration is open at www.creativestorage.org/2017Register.htm until May 22. Further information about the conference is available at www.creativestorage.org.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-Greg-Holick-Director-Of-Cloud-Storage-...

Photo Caption: Greg Holick, Director of Cloud Storage Solutions at Quantum





About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext(R) platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

