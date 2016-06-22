Quantum to Present 2016 Creative Storage Conference Keynote Address on Converged Architecture for Media Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 22, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Dave Frederick, senior director of media and entertainment, will present a keynote address at the 2016 Creative Storage Conference in Culver City, California. Frederick will chart the industry's progression toward converged architectures for media workflows; discuss the promise of storage, compute and network resources on a single platform; and explore how high-performance media environments can take advantage of this model.

Title: The Convergence Potential for Media Workflows

Date: June 23, 2016

Time: 1 p.m. PDT

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Westside in Culver City, California

"Despite the buzz surrounding it today, convergence is not new," said Frederick. "What is new, however, is the way in which converged infrastructure can support and help to optimize modern media workflows. Convergence can bring tremendous benefits, and I look forward to exploring these possibilities with attendees at the 2016 Creative Storage Conference."

Janet Lafleur, Quantum's StorNext(R) product marketing manager, also will serve as a panelist for a 3:15 p.m. PDT session titled "Simplifying Media Asset Management With Active Archive and the Cloud."

The 10th annual Creative Storage Conference and exhibits will bring together vendors, end users, researchers and visionaries who are focused on the growing storage demands of HD, Ultra HD, 4K and HDR film production and how they affect every stage of the production process, from content capture, editing and archiving to content distribution. More information about the event is available at www.creativestorage.org.

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

