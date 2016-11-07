Quantum at Inter BEE 2016

Quantum will showcase the power of its StorNext platform across the full media life cycle, including production, delivery and archive workflows, and content management. The company's Inter BEE 2016 booth will feature uncompressed 8K editorial and compositing workflows along with demonstrations of content transcoding and delivery with object storage, the use of hybrid flash and disk storage in combination to enable frame-based animation creation and stream-based editing on a single storage system, and embedded applications running natively on high-performance workflow storage. Quantum will be joined in its booth by Autodesk, who will show the power of the StorNext platform with its M&E software collection.

Inter BEE 2016 Product Preview

Quantum

Booth 4508

Nov. 16-18, Makuhari Messe, Tokyo

Quantum Products at Inter BEE 2016

End-to-End Workflow Support: Xcellis(TM) Shared Storage Powered by StorNext(R)

Quantum will showcase its award-winning Xcellis workflow storage system and demonstrate how the unique converged capabilities of this solution empower users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their businesses. Xcellis consolidates media management, extends connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients, and supports hosted applications in a single hardware solution that greatly enhances productivity in collaborative media environments. Working with a growing array of technology partners and application providers, Quantum is continually extending the ways in which Xcellis can optimize end-to-end workflows.

Based on the powerful StorNext 5 platform, Xcellis facilitates flexible configuration of performance and capacity. The solution supports online work-in-process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum's portfolio of Lattus object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud services. In addition to providing exceptional performance and reliability, Xcellis enables continuous scalability that not only reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance, but also enables future expansion in an intelligent, sophisticated manner.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Xcellis-Stack-Straight-Small.png

Photo Caption: Xcellis(TM) Shared Workflow Storage

Xcellis(TM) Support for Embedded Applications

Xcellis has the unique ability to support embedded applications, which run on the system to deliver valuable functionality while streamlining operations. During the Inter BEE 2016 show, Quantum will demonstrate this capability, the execution of applications via virtual machines within the storage system, and how this approach both reduces the need for dedicated application servers and provides a flexible foundation for future technologies and workflows. Quantum and a growing number of partners have introduced embedded applications for Xcellis that address tasks such as media asset management, transcoding and QC, and provisioning resources in an exceptionally efficient on-demand model.

Quantum Technology Demonstrations at Inter BEE 2016

Uncompressed 8K Editing With Autodesk M&E Collection and Adobe Premiere

Quantum will demonstrate an Xcellis-based solution equipped to meet the demanding requirements of high-resolution workflows, from multistream 4K editing to 8K editing. Highlighting the performance and scalability of the Xcellis workflow storage system, the company will show the award-winning system supporting an 8K editing workflow with Autodesk M&E Collection and Adobe Premiere. The demonstration will give attendees a firsthand look at how smoothly Xcellis addresses new high-resolution production demands and delivers the throughput and predictable performance that creative applications need to operate seamlessly and at optimum performance levels in this challenging environment.

Transcode and Deliver With Lattus(R) Object Storage

Modern high-resolution workflows come with increased complexity -- a greater number of ingest points, more delivery formats, many transcode steps and a significant dependency on quality control steps. Just handling the high volume of content and large file sizes can lead to slowdowns, inconsistent operation and potentially risky asset loss situations. Quantum answers these challenges by seamlessly extending storage and workflow operations onto a low-latency, massively scalable Lattus object storage system. At Inter BEE 2016, Quantum will highlight a workflow in which its Lattus is integrated with media management software from Vidispine and other third-party applications for efficient transcoding and delivery within the object storage framework. This model enables content owners to transcode and deliver content directly from Lattus without restoring it to online storage or converting objects back to files.

Company Quote:

"The power of the StorNext platform and innovative converged architecture of our Xcellis workflow storage system combine to enable unprecedented efficiencies in today's demanding production environments. With an impressive demonstration of an 8K edit workflow on Adobe and Autodesk applications, we'll show just one of the ways that StorNext 'powers what's next' and how Xcellis supports the data-intensive workflows of today and tomorrow."

-- Kazuhiko Ishii, Japan Country Manager, Quantum

Company Overview:

Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and solutions. Quantum StorNext 5, the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, provides a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's new Xcellis(TM) shared storage supports users' ultra-high-definition (UHD) workflows with a blend of highest-performance Fibre Channel clients and NAS connectivity scaling to thousands of Ethernet clients. Powered by StorNext(R), Xcellis makes SAN, NAS, object storage and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.

