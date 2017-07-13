Quantum at IBC2017

Quantum will showcase StorNext 6, a major new release of the company's acclaimed workflow storage platform that demonstrates its continued leadership in workflow-optimized storage. Quantum also will highlight its award-winning Xcellis solutions, recently enhanced with lab-validated 4K reference architectures for facilities of all sizes and including all-flash storage configurations that maximize performance for high-quality 4K streams. Features and capabilities within StorNext 6 and Xcellis give users greater control over storage performance across the entire facility, enable exceptional efficiency and productivity for 4K workflows, facilitate seamless access to content for geographically distributed creative teams and simplify use across operating systems.



IBC2017 Preview

Quantum

Stand 7.B27

Sept. 14-19, RAI Amsterdam



Quantum Products at IBC2017



StorNext 6 Release: New at IBC

A series of substantive updates within the StorNext 6 platform demonstrates Quantum's ongoing leadership in workflow storage — with a particular focus on enabling high-resolution workflows. StorNext 6 highlights include:



* Quality of Service - A new quality of service (QoS) feature that empowers facilities to tune and optimize performance across all client workstations, and on a machine-by-machine basis, in turn guaranteeing that more demanding tasks, such as 4K playback or color correction, get the bandwidth they need to maintain uncompromising video quality.



* FlexSpace(TM) Shared Archive - Addressing the challenges of global "always-on" production workflows, the new FlexSpace feature allows multiple instances of StorNext, located anywhere in the world, to share a common content repository. As a result, any user within a StorNext environment can access, browse and pull files from a shared workspace. With this game-changing new capability, a creative team member working in one city can create content that is automatically stored to the common repository and immediately available for further work by team members working elsewhere without it being expressly shipped or explicitly transported to them.



* FlexSync(TM) Multisite Synchronization - FlexSync is a powerful new capability that provides a fast, flexible and simple way to synchronize content between multiple StorNext systems in a highly manageable and automated fashion. FlexSync supports one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-one file-replication scenarios and can be configured to operate at almost any level: specific files, specific folders or entire file systems. By leveraging enhancements in file-system metadata monitoring, FlexSync recognizes changes instantly and can immediately begin reflecting those changes on another system.





Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/StorNext6_Logo_Full-Color.png

Photo Caption: Quantum's StorNext(R) 6 Logo



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum_StorNext-FlexSpace.jpg

Photo Caption: StorNext FlexSpace(TM)





FlexTier(TM) Public and Private Cloud Access

Quantum will highlight its FlexTier cloud-access feature, which makes it easy to integrate existing public-cloud storage accounts and third-party object storage (private cloud) into a StorNext environment and into familiar media workflows. FlexTier currently supports Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, NetApp StorageGRID, IBM Cleversafe and Scality RING as archive tiers. As a result, content owners can get all the content access and visibility benefits provided by StorNext, protect their investments in private-cloud object storage systems and public-cloud storage services, and reduce the cost and complexity of cloud storage administration.







Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum_FlexTier.png

Photo Caption: StorNext With FlexTier(TM) for Cloud Data Management





New Xcellis(TM) 4K Reference Architectures

Quantum will highlight its new 4K reference architectures, created from exhaustive real-world 4K testing and suitably scaled for facilities from small to large. In the testing, all Xcellis solutions were validated under intense 4K workloads, reflecting industry-leading capabilities for streaming 4K to collaborative teams of content creators. The testing included characterization of large- and small-form-factor disk drives and all-flash arrays in different configurations of compressed and uncompressed 4K formats. The resulting reference architectures have been tuned to deliver predictable-stream-count workloads for the full range of 4K formats.





Veritone Artificial Intelligence Platform in the StorNext Environment

During IBC2017, Quantum will showcase Veritone's multi-engine artificial intelligence (AI) platform in a Quantum StorNext(R)-managed environment. Veritone(R) aiWARE(TM) — a hybrid on-premise and cloud version of Veritone's best-in-class, cloud-based AI platform ― will be offered as an integrated solution with StorNext workflow storage. This combination will allow users to leverage the power of Veritone's cognitive analytics ― along with top cognitive engines in areas such as object recognition, optical character recognition and transcription ― to extract new value from their on-premise video and audio content without moving it to the cloud.





Quantum Demo at IBC2017:

Live Multistream 4K and 8K Color Correction, Editorial and Virtual Reality Workflows



Within the presentation theater on Quantum's stand, the company will provide demonstrations of live multistream 4K and 8K color correction and editorial workflows. Showcasing the performance leadership of Xcellis and other Quantum storage systems, these demonstrations will give attendees a firsthand look at the remarkable performance levels that can be achieved with the optimal hardware configuration, supported by the powerful StorNext platform.



During demonstrations throughout IBC2017, expert creatives will use Quantum's Xcellis high-performance workflow storage with SGO's Mistika Ultima for grading and finishing for UHD, HDR, HFR, 8K and VR workflows. Demonstrations also will highlight the new performance and collaboration features of StorNext 6.



Company Quote:

"The IBC show always gives us a great opportunity to sit down with current and prospective customers and talk about how the latest refinements and enhancements to the StorNext platform can help them address their workflow and business needs. We're excited about featuring StorNext 6 at the show for the first time, and we think attendees will find our new high-resolution reference architectures, including a flash-based configuration, very compelling — and a helpful tool in configuring storage optimally for their particular higher-resolution media workflows."

— Dave Frederick, senior director for media and entertainment at Quantum



Company Overview:



Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and data management solutions. Quantum's StorNext(R) is the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, providing a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's Xcellis(TM) shared storage solution enables users to create ultra-high-definition content with the highest-performance workflows that scale out to thousands of NAS clients. Powered by StorNext, Xcellis makes high-performance disk, object storage, tape and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@QuantumCorp%20exhibiting%20at%20...@IBCShow