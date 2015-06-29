Quantum to Give Keynote Address at 2015 Creative Storage Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 29, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Alex Grossman, the company s vice president of media and entertainment, will deliver a keynote address at the 2015 Creative Storage Conference. Grossman will examine the changing landscape in media production and delivery; the failure of general-purpose, IT-centric storage to keep up with the changes; and the benefits of intelligent storage optimized for today s demanding media workflows.

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. PDT

Location: DoubleTree Hotel, Culver City, California

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-AlexGrossman-VPofQuantumME.jpg

Photo Caption: Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

The Creative Storage Conference is an ideal forum in which to address the challenges facing broadcast and postproduction professionals and the vital role that storage can play in turning obstacles into opportunities, said Grossman. I look forward to discussing how intelligent workflow storage can enable content owners to achieve greater operational efficiencies and maximize the business value of their media assets.

The Creative Storage Conference brings together influential digital storage providers, equipment and software manufacturers, and users to explore the latest developments in storage for the media and entertainment industry.

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company s StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain" they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

