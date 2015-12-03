Quantum Enhances StorNext 5 Shared Workflow Storage Platform With Support for New Low-Cost, Long-Term Cloud Archive

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Dec. 3, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today introduced StorNext 5.3, a new release of its industry-leading shared workflow storage platform that has been enhanced with features and capabilities that give users greater control and flexibility in optimizing their collaborative media workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity.

In addition to powering the company's new Xcellis(TM) high-performance, end-to-end shared workflow storage solution, StorNext 5.3 supports Quantum's new Q-Cloud(R) Vault service and enables end-to-end encryption, allowing StorNext(R) users to take advantage of secure, low-cost public cloud storage for long-term retention and protection of media content. The extended capabilities of StorNext 5.3 also include concurrent copying of media files to different locations and different types of storage, as well as Apple Spotlight search support and expanded Web services that enable greater partner integration.

Enhancements within StorNext 5.3 give creative facilities an even more robust toolset with which to manage ever-greater volumes of content, including high-resolution media in 4K, 8K and beyond. Making it easier and more economical than ever to take full advantage of disk, tape and cloud storage, the workflow-guided StorNext 5.3 platform delivers both high performance and the quick, easy access to media that is critical to meeting short production deadlines.

Q-Cloud Vault: Low-Cost, Long-Term Media Archive in the Cloud

Fully integrated within workflows powered by StorNext 5.3, Q-Cloud Vault provides low-cost, Quantum-managed "cold storage" in the public cloud. As a result, users can leverage the cloud as a part of their storage infrastructure to facilitate the most cost-effective storage of their media content, both on-site and off-site. Benefits include:

* Automated, policy-based movement of media to the cloud.

* No need for additional hardware, separate applications or programming.

* End-to-end encryption -- on the client side, in transit and at rest in the cloud.

* Full user control of encryption keys and data access.

* Straightforward pricing and billing directly from Quantum.

* Quantum's world-class service and support.

Q-Cloud Vault incorporates Amazon Glacier storage for lower-cost, long-term data storage and is a complement to Quantum's Q-Cloud Archive service, which leverages Amazon S3 for storage of more frequently accessed content.

Greater Storage Flexibility and Workflow Efficiency

StorNext 5.3 gives users new options for managing media content with greater efficiency. Alternate Store Location (ASL) is a highly configurable feature that facilitates the copying of files to multiple sites and storage types. For example, users can configure ASL to automate the concurrent copying of high-resolution media files acquired during production to high-performance disk storage for work-in-process operations and to cloud storage or tape -- including the latest LTO-7 tape systems and devices -- for archive and long-term retention. Once the project is complete and delivered, associated media can be deleted from the more expensive on-site storage, with a copy of that content already preserved in the archive.

StorNext 5.3 Appliance Integration and Availability

In addition to serving as the platform for Xcellis, StorNext 5.3 will now also provide the software foundation for Quantum's StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions, StorNext M-Series appliances and Artico(TM) NAS archive appliances. StorNext 5.3, Xcellis workflow storage and Q-Cloud Vault are all available today.

Supporting Quote

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"Quantum is dedicated to continued innovation in making the complete media workflow seamless. To this end, the release of StorNext 5.3 delivers new functionality that further boosts efficiency and productivity while providing convenient access to content -- on-site and in the cloud -- at any stage in the workflow. Whether powering a new Xcellis deployment or a StorNext Pro Solutions installation, StorNext 5.3 enables high-performance collaborative storage with the power and flexibility to address the challenges of extremely demanding content creation and delivery workflows."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in workflow storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

