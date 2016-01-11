Quantum Earns Honors for Xcellis Shared Workflow Storage Solution at 2016 Storage Visions Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 11, 2016 -- Earlier this month at the 2016 Storage Visions Conference, Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) was presented the 2016 Storage Visions Award for Visionary Products, Professional-Class System, for the company's new Xcellis(TM) high-performance shared workflow storage solution. The Storage Visions Awards recognize companies advancing the state of the art in storage technologies and showcase visionary digital storage products.

Optimized for end-to-end workflows, Xcellis empowers users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their business. Consolidating data and metadata management, extending connectivity options and supporting hosted applications, Xcellis integrates the most important components of workflow storage into a single compact hardware solution that runs on the powerful Quantum StorNext 5 media workflow platform. The Quantum solution facilitates flexible configuration and smooth growth, allowing users to start with the smallest-possible system and then independently and economically scale up performance and capacity with no replacement of original hardware investment and no interruption to ongoing operations.

The annual Storage Visions Conference focuses on the latest digital storage technologies and their applications. Hosted by the Entertainment Storage Alliance and Coughlin Associates, this year's event took place Jan. 4-5 at the Luxor Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Tom Coughlin, Founder, Coughlin Associates

"Storage infrastructure is a fundamental enabler of modern data-rich workflows, which demand the highest levels of performance, as well as exceptional flexibility, in archiving and accessing data. Quantum's Xcellis solution is an innovative answer to these demands, providing a combination of power, flexibility and functionality that enables users to simplify their storage architecture and streamline their operations."

Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, StorNext Solutions, Quantum

"Each year the Storage Visions Conference brings the industry a unique opportunity to explore the future of digital storage and how new technologies are enabling more effective and efficient use of data across the enterprise. We built the Xcellis shared workflow storage solution to address the challenges presented by increasingly data-centric and data-rich operations, and we are honored that this work has been recognized with a 2016 Storage Visions Award."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/stornext.

