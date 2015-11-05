Quantum at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2015 Preview

Quantum Products at CCW 2015

Nov. 11-12

New York

Quantum, Booth 1049

Debut of Quantum Xcellis(R) End-to-End Shared Workflow Storage

The new Xcellis(R) next-generation shared workflow storage system from Quantum will make its debut at CCW 2015. Introduced to the market in October, this new system empowers users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their business. Consolidating media and metadata management, extending connectivity options and supporting hosted applications, Xcellis integrates the most important components of workflow storage into a single compact hardware solution that runs on the powerful Quantum StorNext 5 media workflow platform. This solution supports online work in process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum's portfolio of Lattus(R) object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud(R) services, all running on StorNext 5.

Optimized for end-to-end workflows, Xcellis provides flexible configuration of performance and capacity through a number of production and archive options, ranging from multistream 4K editing to extended online storage utilizing object storage technology to cloud- and tape-based archiving. The new system also delivers the exceptional performance and reliability critical to meeting extreme production and delivery deadlines. In addition, because Xcellis provides continuous scalability, it reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance while enabling future expansion in an intelligent, sophisticated manner.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Xcellis-Free-Standing-Stack-Hi-Res.jpg

Photo Caption: Xcellis End-to-End Shared Workflow Storage

Company Quote:

"Today's high-resolution media workflows demand the highest levels of performance in support of collaborative workflow, as well as cost-effective long-term retention of media in an easy-to-access archive. Xcellis meets all of these requirements by combining the power of SAN and the low-cost connectivity of NAS in a single continuously scalable system that simplifies overall storage architecture and streamlines operations. CCW 2015 offers us a great opportunity to demonstrate these powerful benefits and show attendees how Xcellis takes workflow storage to the next level."

-- Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, at Quantum

Company Overview:

Quantum is a leading expert in workflow storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.