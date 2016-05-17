Quantum at BroadcastAsia2016

BroadcastAsia2016 Product Preview

Quantum will showcase the power of its StorNext platform across the full media life cycle, with stations dedicated to production, delivery and archive workflows, and content management. The company's BroadcastAsia2016 stand will feature demonstrations of content delivery with object storage, the use of hybrid flash and disk storage in combination to enable frame-based animation creation and stream-based editing on a single storage system, and intuitive management of StorNext environments with StorNext Connect.

Quantum Products at BroadcastAsia2016

End-to-End Workflow Support: Xcellis(TM) Shared Workflow Storage Powered by StorNext

The award-winning Xcellis workflow storage system will make its BroadcastAsia2016 debut, and Quantum will demonstrate how the unique converged capabilities of this solution empower users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their businesses. Xcellis consolidates media and metadata management, extends connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients, and supports hosted applications in a single hardware solution that greatly enhances productivity in collaborative media environments. Working with a growing array of technology partners and application providers, Quantum is continually extending the ways in which Xcellis can optimize end-to-end workflows.

Based on the powerful StorNext 5 platform, Xcellis facilitates flexible configuration of performance and capacity. The solution supports online work in process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum's portfolio of Lattus(R) object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud services. In addition to providing exceptional performance and reliability, Xcellis enables continuous scalability that not only reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance, but also enables future expansion in an intelligent, sophisticated manner.

Photo Link:http://cdn.quantum.com/cmsimages/Xcellis-Free-Standing-Stack-Hi-Res.jpg

Photo Caption: Xcellis End-to-End Shared Workflow Storage

Transcode and Deliver With Lattus(R) Object Storage

Modern high-resolution workflows come with increased complexity -- a greater number of ingest points, more delivery formats, many transcode steps and a significant dependency on quality control steps. Just handling the high volume of content and large file sizes can lead to slowdowns, inconsistent operation and potentially risky asset loss situations. Quantum answers these challenges by seamlessly extending storage and workflow operations onto a low-latency, massively scalable Lattus(R) object storage system.

At BroadcastAsia2016, Quantum will highlight a workflow in which its Lattus object storage system is integrated with media management software from Vidispine and other third-party applications for efficient transcoding and delivery within the object storage framework. This model enables content owners to transcode and deliver content directly from Lattus without restoring it to online storage or converting objects back to files.

Multistream 4K Edit Workflow for Animation and VFX

Quantum will demonstrate a workflow-optimized shared storage solution engineered to meet the demanding requirements of animation and visual effects (VFX) workflows. Addressing the need for a streamlined workflow and high-performance access to media, the Quantum storage solution takes advantage of flash technology to deliver the faster performance needed for frame-based animation workloads. Experts at the Quantum stand will show attendees how this model offers a flexible approach to establishing shared access to content across edit and render operations, in turn improving productivity and accelerating production schedules.

Robust, Intuitive Management of StorNext Environments with StorNext(R) Connect

The Quantum team at BroadcastAsia2016 will show how the company's StorNext Connect management system simplifies the installation, discovery, administration and monitoring of StorNext environments. Integrating management and reporting into a multitier storage environment, this rich interface eliminates the need to work with separate monitoring and reporting tools unique to each distinct storage tier. Rather, StorNext Connect users enjoy a unified view of the entire multitier, end-to-end workflow storage environment, including disk, tape, object storage and cloud resources. Designed for Quantum StorNext-powered environments and built into the company's new Xcellis(TM) workflow storage systems, StorNext Connect enables users to deploy and configure new equipment and then monitor and manage multiple systems at the same time.

Company Quote:

"Facing new formats, higher resolutions, multiformat delivery and changing consumption patterns, content creators and owners need smart, scalable, powerful and cost-effective storage solutions capable of providing an optimal combination of performance and capacity. At BroadcastAsia2016, we'll demonstrate how storage systems driven by the StorNext workflow storage platform address these challenges and empower users to thrive in a rapidly shifting media landscape."

-- Jim Simon, Senior Director of Marketing, Asia-Pacific Region at Quantum

Company Overview:

Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and solutions. Quantum StorNext 5, the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, provides a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's new Xcellis(TM) shared storage solution enables users to blend the highest-performance ultra-high-definition workflows over Fibre Channel, scaling out to thousands of clients over NAS connectivity. Powered by StorNext(R), Xcellis makes SAN, NAS, object storage and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.

