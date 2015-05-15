Quantum BroadcastAsia2015 Product Preview

Visit Quantum at BroadcastAsia2015, 2-5 June, at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre (Floor 5), Booth 5N9-01

Quantum Workshop at BroadcastAsia2015

Skip Levens, director of Media and Entertainment Technical Marketing at Quantum, will present a workshop titled "Enhancing Efficiencies in Your Data-Intensive 4K Workflow." This technical session will identify the common challenges when handling 4K content and provide practical steps to help navigate the road to successful 4K production and broadcast. The workshop will take place June 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Quantum Products at BroadcastAsia2015

StorNext 5 Workflow Storage Platform

During BroadcastAsia2015, Quantum will showcase the StorNext(R) high-performance shared storage architecture that includes online storage, extended online storage, and tape and cloud archives -- all powered by StorNext 5, the industry's fastest collaborative streaming file system. The company will also highlight StorNext Connect, a new management and monitoring console developed for the StorNext platform with an elegant new user interface that provides an at-a-glance dashboard of the entire StorNext environment.

StorNext 5 is the next-generation workflow storage platform designed by Quantum to support content production, distribution and archive with the performance and reliability operations need to meet extreme production and delivery deadlines. Because StorNext 5 has been engineered from the ground up to deliver superior performance in high-resolution, collaborative post and broadcast workflows, this end-to-end solution can both simplify and accelerate monetization of content in digital libraries.

Photo Link: https://quantum.box.com/s/2sosl4rmkljsz7htrbtd3ptrf4wy40vw

Photo Caption: StorNext 5 Workflow

NEW Q-Cloud(TM) Archive Solution

Quantum Q-Cloud(TM) Archive seamlessly extends StorNext(R) end-to-end workflow capabilities to the cloud, allowing StorNext environments to fully leverage cloud storage with no additional hardware, separate applications or programming, while maintaining full compatibility with existing software applications.

Q-Cloud Archive adds flexible, safe and secure off-site cloud archiving of valuable content to StorNext workflows. Users buy only the capacity they need and only as they need it, keeping assets archived long-term for re-monetization or simply as an off-site asset pool.

Unlike other cloud services that require complex setup, third-party gateways or unfamiliar software, Q-Cloud Archive works seamlessly with existing workflows. Users don't have to worry about application compatibility or a learning curve.

StorNext Pro(TM) Foundation -- Low-Cost, High-Performance Integrated Shared Storage

Quantum has extended its line of StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions with StorNext Pro Foundation, a complete, low-cost, integrated shared storage solution designed specifically for new users or new deployments in the post, broadcast, corporate and government video sectors.

StorNext Pro Foundation gives small to mid-sized production workgroups a powerful and attractively priced solution for managing assets from ingest to delivery to archive at any scale. The underlying StorNext 5 platform ensures that the solution can adapt as workflows evolve, enabling users to ingest more content from multiple camera sources, create more content and deliver it on time while preserving owned content for future monetization.

StorNext Pro Foundation offers high performance and full Xsan compatibility, an ideal pairing for smaller workgroups looking to renew or upgrade, as well as for current StorNext(R) users wishing to add smaller remote and local workgroups for graphics, rendering and EFX. The solution is available in system configurations of 48TB and 96TB, which respectively support five and seven Xsan/Windows/Linux SAN clients. StorNext Pro Foundation connects seamlessly with the company's new Q-Cloud(TM) Archive service to simplify extension into cloud-based storage as desired.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-StorNextProFoundation96TB.png

Photo Caption: StorNext Pro(TM) Foundation 96TB

Lattus(TM) Extended Online Storage

Modern, high-resolution workflows come with increased complexity -- a greater number of ingest points, more delivery formats, many transcode steps and a significant dependency on quality control steps. Just handling the volume of content and large file sizes can lead to slowdowns, inconsistent operation and potentially risky asset loss situations.

Quantum extended online storage offers an answer to these challenges by seamlessly extending storage and workflow operations onto a low-latency, massively scalable Lattus(TM) object storage system. Extended online storage creates a parallel workflow for non real-time operations -- such as ingest, transcode, rendering and delivery -- by using IP connections to separate their network traffic from that of streaming real-time operations such as editing, color correction and audio sweetening.

StorNext 5, working with MAM and workflow production applications, can steer assets and content to Lattus to maximize workflow efficiency and prevent slowdowns and bottlenecks. Because of Lattus' object storage technology, longer-term content can be maintained safely, with greater durability than RAID and with nearly unlimited scalability. Non real-time operations can take place on Lattus with no impact on normal workflow operations. Once content is ready for long-term archive, it can be seamlessly moved or copied to tape archives or Q-Cloud(TM) Archive in an automated fashion. Using this model, users can maximize not only the efficiency of their operations but also their investment in storage technology.

StorNext(R) QXS-5600 High-Capacity, High-Density Storage

During BroadcastAsia2015, Quantum will feature the new StorNext(R) QXS-5600, a high-capacity, high-density disk array that provides extremely cost-effective storage for customers managing an increasing number of large files containing high-resolution video, images or other rich content. The StorNext QXS-5600 offers ideal work-in-process storage for a wide variety of applications including 4K and 8K video production. It delivers enterprise-class performance, redundancy, availability and manageability. Providing up to 336TB of raw capacity in 4U -- as much as twice the storage capacity per rack unit of smaller disk arrays -- the StorNext QXS-5600 reduces the space, power and cooling required to support high-performance applications and introduces a new level of value within Quantum's disk offerings.

Photo Link: http://cdn.quantum.com/cmsimages/Quantum-QXS-5600_Front_MediumRes.jpg

Photo Caption: StorNext(R) QXS-5600 Disk Storage

Quantum StorNext(R) Demonstration at BroadcastAsia2015

StorNext 5 Integrated Ecosystem -- Seamless Connections With Third-Party Solutions

With ongoing refinement of its StorNext 5 workflow storage platform and the company's Web services API layer, Quantum has eliminated the difficulty of building ecosystems that incorporate the growing number of components critical to today's media workflows. At BroadcastAsia2015, the company will demonstrate how StorNext(R) connects seamlessly to MAMs, NLEs, and other critical tools to address the new challenges accompanying work with higher resolutions and greater volumes of content. Quantum also will show how, through such integrations, StorNext users can more easily access and optimize multiple stages of workflow storage to meet increasing performance and efficiency requirements.

Company Quote:

"At BroadcastAsia this year, we're showing key elements of our full portfolio of high-performance, shared storage products for today's modern, high-resolution media workflows. Our newest addition, Q-Cloud Archive, leverages public cloud infrastructure to provide safe, scalable storage in a pay-as-you-go model. Our Lattus object storage system gives those with more active archives extended online storage in a private cloud for instant access at lower cost. And at the heart of it all is StorNext 5, which not only drives the high-performance storage needed for real-time production activities, but also provides policy-based movement of content to lower-cost storage layers while ensuring it can be accessed when needed."

-- Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment at Quantum

Company Overview:

Quantum is a leading expert in workflow storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain, StorNext, StorNext Pro, Lattus and Q-Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Additional Resources

Learn more about StorNext Solutions: www.stornext.com

Participate in the StorNext(R) Community Forum: http://stornextforum.com

Follow the latest StorNext(R) happenings on Twitter: www.twitter.com/stornext

Join the StorNext(R) conversation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/stornext

Watch Quantum StorNext(R) on YouTube: www.youtube.com/quantumcorp