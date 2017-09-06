Quantum Announces Entry-Level NAS End-to-End Appliance for Media Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 6, 2017 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced

Xcellis(R) Foundation, a high-performance, entry-level workflow storage system specifically designed to address the technical and budgetary requirements of small- to medium-sized postproduction facilities and corporate video departments. Based on Quantum's industry-leading StorNext(R) shared file system and data management platform, the new system delivers the benefits of enterprise-class Xcellis storage, including high performance and scalability, in a NAS appliance for under $25,000. By providing a more powerful, more feature-rich alternative to other entry-level storage systems at a similar price point, Xcellis Foundation is ideal for smaller video production facilities that need the benefits of a shared workflow but have limited budgets to spend on shared storage.



Advanced Capabilities for Today and the Future

With the latest-generation StorNext 6 software at its core, Xcellis Foundation offers smaller video facilities and workgroups significant performance, scalability and management benefits:

* the industry's fastest streaming file system, providing the performance essential to working with higher video resolutions, including 1080p and 4K, without introducing complexity or unnecessary cost to the workflow;

* cost-effective IP connectivity over standard NAS protocols;

* advanced data management capabilities that optimize performance and maximize capacity across different storage tiers while assuring that content is always in the right place at the right time;

* seamless integration into a multi-tier storage infrastructure that includes flash, disk, nearline object storage, public cloud and tape archive;

* the ability to scale up and scale out through readily extended capacity, connectivity and redundancy; and

* simple installation and setup via a web-based GUI.



Flexible Configuration and Expansion Options

The 3U Xcellis Foundation system includes Quantum's QXS™ disk storage chassis and Workflow Director appliance, which provides NAS connectivity and support for billions of files across up to 64 virtual file systems. Xcellis Foundation comes standard with 48 TB of raw capacity, and users can upgrade to 72 TB or 96 TB. When the time comes to scale the system, adding performance and capacity can be done easily, cost-effectively and non-disruptively by simply connecting more storage. Connectivity is via dual 10 GbE or optional 40 GbE, and NAS protocol support is included with no per-seat licensing.



Availability

Quantum will highlight Xcellis Foundation at IBC2017, Sept. 15-19, in Amsterdam (Stand 7.B27), and the new appliance will be generally available through Quantum and its reseller partners later this month.



Supporting Quotes

Nick Smith, Director of Technology, JB&A Distribution

"Xcellis Foundation gives our reseller community exactly what it's been wanting ― a Quantum StorNext-powered shared storage solution designed specifically for smaller video production environments. Combining easy NAS connectivity, 4K-ready performance and simplified setup and management, all at a cost-effective price point, Xcellis Foundation is a clear game-changer."



Keith Warburton, Founder and CEO, Global Distribution

"Xcellis Foundation was specifically designed to provide small- and medium-sized media facilities with the power of Quantum's StorNext file system and data management platform in a NAS-based system at an affordable price. It enables them to easily take on more demanding work and provides the flexibility to continue growing in a very strategic and cost-effective manner."



Keith Lissak, Senior Director, Media and Entertainment Solutions Marketing, Quantum

"We're offering a great entry-level product without sacrificing our customers' ability to scale and grow their workflow storage systems. Every component of the system can be scaled or changed as their needs evolve. It's all the goodness of Xcellis, now available at a smaller starting point."



###



About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.



Additional Resources

* Learn more about Xcellis Foundation: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/xcellis-foundation/index.aspx

* Read about Xcellis workflow storage: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/stornext-primary-storage/inde...

* Get details on StorNext 6: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/stornext-6/index.aspx

Quantum, the Quantum logo, QXS, StorNext and Xcellis are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, 1) benefits and value to customers from Quantum's Xcellis Foundation storage system, 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such systems and 3) the availability of such systems. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2017, especially those risks listed in this section under the headings "Our results of operations depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/170906Quantum.docx



Photo Link:www.quantum.com/pr/Xcellis-Foundation.jpg

Photo Caption: Xcellis Foundation



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@QuantumCorp%20Announces%20Entry-...