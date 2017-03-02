Quantum at the 2017 NAB Show

Quantum will showcase the company's continued leadership in workflow-optimized storage, giving attendees a look at several key enhancements that boost workflow efficiency and agility. Quantum will highlight its award-winning Xcellis workflow storage solutions, recently enhanced with lab-validated 4K reference architectures for facilities of all sizes, and including all-flash storage configurations that maximize performance for high-quality 4K streams including uncompressed formats. In addition, Quantum will unveil new shared-archive workflow architectures that enable distributed teams to collaborate worldwide through digital content libraries. Together, these enhancements give users greater control over storage performance across the entire facility, enable exceptional efficiency and productivity for 4K workflows, facilitate seamless access to content for geographically distributed creative teams, and simplify use across operating systems.



Quantum Products at the 2017 NAB Show



New Xcellis 4K Reference Architectures

Following exhaustive real-world 4K testing, Quantum will unveil new 4K reference architectures, suitably scaled for facilities small to large. In the testing, all Xcellis solutions easily handled intense 4K workloads, reflecting industry-leading capabilities for streaming 4K to collaborative teams of content creators. The testing included characterization of large- and small-form-factor disk drives, a variety of array configurations and a full complement of compressed and uncompressed 4K formats. The resulting reference architectures have been tuned to deliver predictable stream count workloads for the full range of 4K formats.



Xcellis Workflow Storage With All-Flash Options

Quantum will also demonstrate how Xcellis leverages the power of StorNext and the performance of all-flash arrays to get the most out of both technologies. StorNext is well-known for enabling users to maximize workflow efficiency. This is no different with flash when it comes to meeting or exceeding the needs of the most demanding workflows, with use cases such as color correction or high-end compositing and finishing deriving the greatest benefit.



Image Caption: Quantum's Xcellis Workflow Storage



Collaborative Workflows via Shared Archive

Quantum will showcase new capabilities that allow multiple StorNext-powered collaborative workflows located anywhere around the world to access the same archive target. As a result, any user within a StorNext environment can access, browse and pull files from the shared archive. With this game-changing new capability, a creative team member working in one city can create content that is automatically stored to the archive and immediately available for further work by team members working elsewhere without it being expressly shipped or explicitly transported to them.



FlexTier(TM) Public and Private Cloud Access

Quantum will highlight its newly released FlexTier cloud access feature, which makes it easy to integrate existing public cloud storage accounts and third-party object storage (private cloud) into a StorNext environment and into familiar media workflows. FlexTier currently supports Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, NetApp StorageGRID, IBM Cleversafe and Scality RING as archive tiers. As a result, content owners can get all the content access and visibility benefits provided by StorNext, protect their investments in private cloud object storage systems and public cloud storage services, and reduce the cost and complexity of cloud storage administration.



Image Caption: Quantum's StorNext 5.4



Quantum Demo at the 2017 NAB Show:

Live Multistream 4K Color Correction and Editorial Workflows



Within the presentation theater on Quantum's 2017 NAB Show booth, the company will provide hourly demonstrations of live multistream 4K color correction and editorial workflows. Showcasing the performance leadership of Xcellis and other Quantum storage systems, these demonstrations will give attendees a firsthand look at the remarkable performance levels that can be achieved with the optimal hardware configuration, supported by the powerful StorNext platform.



"At the 2017 NAB Show we will showcase significant new capabilities within the StorNext platform and 4K reference architectures built on Xcellis workflow storage that empower users to take workflow efficiency and productivity to a higher level. We look forward to demonstrating how these advances make it easier and more cost-effective for media facilities of all sizes to embrace demanding projects, including 4K work, and to increase the productivity of their collaborative workflows within and across StorNext-enabled sites."

-- Dave Frederick, senior director, media and entertainment, Quantum





Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and solutions. Quantum StorNext 5, the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, provides a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's Xcellis(TM) shared storage solution enables users to create ultra-high-definition content with the highest-performance workflows that scale out to thousands of NAS clients. Powered by StorNext(R), Xcellis makes high-performance disk, object storage and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.



