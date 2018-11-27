QSC Announces First QSC Certified Multiplex

Costa Mesa, CA (November 27, 2018) – QSC is proud to announce the first “QSC Certified” multiplex, Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh. QSC Certified Theatres are equipped with complete sound systems from QSC, and meet a set of technical guidelines for equipment, projection, acoustics, and room design, to ensure an outstanding movie-going experience.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh, North Carolina is an eleven screen complex, with rooms ranging in size from 47 seats to 107 seats. All rooms feature complete QSC cinema sound systems, using DCP Series cinema processors and DCA Series power amplifiers. Each room features QSC 3-way bi-amplified screen channel loudspeakers, SB-7218 subwoofers, and SR Series surround loudspeakers. The multiplex was built in a refurbished supermarket, making attention to acoustic design critical to the overall listening experience.

The QSC Certified Theatre Program is based on a set of guidelines intended to promote best practices in cinema design and overall presentation quality. QSC Certified Theatres are equipped with complete sound systems from QSC, the leader in cinema sound, and meet strict technical specifications. In addition to properly equipping the room with the optimal sound system, the CTP also evaluates acoustics, sightlines, and image quality.

“Providing the best possible movie experience requires paying attention to many details, beyond just installing the right sound and projection equipment,” says Mark Mayfield, Director of Global Marketing for QSC Cinema. “In fact, that’s usually the final consideration. It really begins with a properly designed room, with interior finishes and furnishings that don’t negatively impact the visual and aural experience. The QSC Certified Theatre Program requires that all of these factors are considered in evaluating the total experience. If all the specifications are met, then we’ll certify the room and provide a complete marketing program to help the theatre operator communicate the fact that their theatre is the best place to experience a movie.”

Many theatre operators will pursue certification for a limited number of rooms within a multiplex. Often, these are the premium large format (or PLF) rooms or those with special formats such as Dolby Atmos or 3D projection. Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas is the first cinema operator to achieve QSC Certification for every room in a multiplex.

“For over two decades we’ve worked to make the Alamo Drafthouse experience the best cinematic experience in the world. Presentation standards are one of the most important and yet most frequently overlooked aspects of the theatergoing experience,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder/CEO. “The QSC system gives us the ability to consistently achieve and maintain our high brand standard for audio quality at Raleigh and across our circuit. We pursued QSC Certification in every theatre in the Raleigh multiplex because QSC provides a complete sound solution, along with a demonstrated history of quality, performance, and reliability.”

About QSC

QSC 50 and Forward celebrates a company founded over five decades ago, now a globally recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award winning high performance audio products including power amplifiers, loudspeakers, digital mixers, digital signal processors (DSP), and the Q-SYS™ networked audio, video and control platform. Uniquely leveraging a broad range of technologies located under one roof, QSC products outperform the sum of their parts by delivering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema customers worldwide. #qscmoments

AboutAlamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-one years later, with 36 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called "the best theater in America" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best theater in the world" by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover's oasis not only by combining food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest, a world renowned film festival dubbed "The Geek Telluride" by Variety. Fantastic Fest showcases eight days of genre cinema from independents, international filmmakers and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse's collectible art gallery, Mondo, offers breathtaking, original products featuring designs from world-famous artists based on licenses for popular TV and Movie properties including Star Wars, Star Trek & Universal Monsters. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including Birth.Movies.Death., an entertainment content platform for movie lovers, and the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film.