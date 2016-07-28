QLS Archive Plug-In for Square Box Systems' CatDV Now Integrated With Quantum Lattus Object Storage

WARWICK, U.K. -- July 27, 2016 -- Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management system, today announced that the QLS Archive plug-in for CatDV is now integrated with the Lattus object storage system from Quantum. CatDV users can now benefit from Lattus' object storage capabilities in a policy-driven, tiered environment powered by Quantum's StorNext workflow storage platform. The result is a robust disaster recovery solution that can support high-resolution media workflows and transcontinental collaboration during normal operation as well as production continuity during disaster situations.

"QLS Archive for CatDV has long supported StorNext. It's a powerful combination that gives users visibility into media assets throughout their entire operation -- regardless of whether content is on disk or archived for long-term preservation on tape," said Dave Clack, CEO of Square Box Systems. "Now, we're going to the next level by extending QLS Archive to Quantum Lattus object stores -- giving media facilities an easily deployed and affordable storage infrastructure that protects and replicates data on a global basis, automatically and reliably."

Lattus provides highly durable online storage that scales to hundreds of petabytes more economically than primary storage and with better performance than tape. Lattus also offers a broad range of other advantages, including global replication for multisite access, highly durable data storage that can span generations of hardware, self-healing fault tolerance, and metadata-rich, object-based data storage that enables access to content from virtually any device.

The integration of QLS Archive, Lattus, and StorNext gives CatDV users multisite data protection with disaster recovery and business continuity in case of a site loss. QLS Archive includes a number of new features that leverage StorNext and Lattus to track and time-stamp assets as they are synchronized at remote sites. In addition to status updates on content movement, QLS Archive enables automatic reconstruction of files at remote sites when the primary site is lost.

QLS Archive is able to track additional media repositories and present a wealth of information in the CatDV interface. Visible from any site via CatDV, assets may be selected for duplication or relocation to traditional tape and/or Lattus storage to enable tiered storage of media. QLS Archive leverages a CatDV Worker Node for automatic file movement in the StorNext environment -- thus relieving editorial workstations from a time-consuming manual task. The Worker Node offers extended tools in the CatDV interface for invoking file movement operations and provides scheduling of file movement requests for better bandwidth management.

