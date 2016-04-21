Public premiere at NAB: Sennheiser previews all new action microphone for GoPro cameras

April 19, 2016 · Las Vegas – At NAB, Sennheiser is previewing a new action microphone for GoPro cameras. Designed to be the ideal audio partner to a GoPro camera in its ultra-tough housing, the audio specialist’s new microphone is able to easily withstand adverse conditions such as wind, water, snow and splashes of mud. Due to its advanced capsule design and watertight connection with the camera housing, the action microphone will even be able to record audio under water. The microphone will allow users to capture fantastic sound in scenarios where audio recording currently yields poor results or is not possible at all.

“Achieving uncompromising sound quality for extreme sports footage has been a challenge, and more often than not, extreme athletes had to tone down their expectations regarding audio quality,” said Achim Gleissner, Commercial Manager for Sennheiser’s Broadcast and Media business. “However, our forthcoming action microphone will solve these audio issues: It will make wind noise a thing of the past, and allow audio recordings where currently only video is possible. In brief: breath-taking videos will soon be matched by incredibly high-quality audio.”

“The upcoming action microphone will be the first result of our participation in GoPro’s new Developer Program,” explained Simon Beesley, Head of Business Development, Broadcast and Media. Sennheiser was one of the very first partners to join the GoPro program, which provides toolkits to connect third-party products with GoPro cameras and develop integrated solutions.

The action microphone is currently undergoing testing across a range of extreme sports. “These ultra-tough field tests will serve to fine-tune the microphone’s performance. The future users of this exciting new product will not compromise on their sports performance – and we won’t compromise on audio quality,” assured Achim Gleissner.

At NAB, Sennheiser will not only present a prototype of the action microphone but also show demonstration videos recorded with the prototype model.

Visit Sennheiser and Neumann at NAB, Booth No. N5729