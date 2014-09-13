ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion Selects Xytech's MediaPulse Transmission to Power Innovation in Operations

IBC, Stand #6.C22

(UNTERFÖHRING, DE /MISSION HILLS, CA) - ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion, a subsidiary company of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG, one of the largest independent media corporations in Europe, has chosen Xytech's MediaPulse platform to support transmission operations, scheduling and personnel management for its operations. Xytech is the market leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries. The process of integrating of MediaPulse into the broadcaster's operations is expected to begin imminently.

MediaPulse is a scalable solution automating workflows, managing assets, scheduling resources and offering an end-to-end order and billing system. Xytech's MediaPulse Transmission module, the first to be deployed by ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion, delivers operational automation, order management and resource scheduling to satellite and fiber transmission companies. MediaPulse Transmission stores all technical parameters, creates end-to-end signal paths, performs parameter-based technical evaluations and conflict management, and manages complex satellite and fiber inventories.

ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion offers technical broadcast solutions for more than 15 TV channels in German speaking countries. .Frank Stephan, The ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion Head of Production Systems, commented, "At ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion, we pride ourselves on approaching every aspect of our business in the most technologically advanced and efficient manner. We take care providing technical solutions to our customers that will match their business needs. We looked closely at what we planned to accomplish and whom we wanted as long-term collaborators in this process. After careful evaluation of what we needed and who would support us with strong service as well as a state of the art platform, it was clear that Xytech is the best option for us. We are looking forward to working closely with their team."

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, noted, "Working hand in hand with an organization of the magnitude of The ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion is a great honor. We are looking forward to working closely with them in Germany to put MediaPulse into operation. We created MediaPulse Transmission to specifically support companies like this one, and we see it as a perfect fit for ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion growing enterprise."

About Xytech

Xytech is the leading global provider of facility management software for the media and broadcast industries. For over 25 years, the world's best media services companies, broadcasters, and transmission facilities have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle, providing scheduling, automation, asset management, billing, and cost recovery in a scalable, platform-independent application. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world, and the company is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.7903.5170 (UK).

About ProSieben Sat.1 Produktion

ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion is a complete subsidiary company of the ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG. It offers internal and external customers technical innovations and up-to-date services for the production, storage and multimedia broadcasting of TV-content. The portfolio includes, amongst others, studio and post-production, content management and the Broadcasting Service for more than 15 TV channels.

Furthermore the company provides the complete IT-infrastructure for the ProSiebenSat.1 Group. In all its' areas of operation, ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion supplies customized solutions with the highest safety standards.

With this service, the ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion belongs to one of the state-of-the-art production- & media technology companies in Germany.

