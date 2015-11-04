Pronology Highlights Location Intelligence at CCW 2015

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 4, 2015 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, showcases its new Location Intelligence feature for its flagship media asset management (MAM) system at CCW 2015 (Booth 957). Location Intelligence assists those working in the field by streamlining workflow for various production applications, spanning from an ENG truck all the way to post production. Ideal for editors and producers, Location Intelligence lets a user determine at a glance whether the content required is available immediately or needs to be transferred. This ensures the most efficient use of bandwidth and storage resources.

Many productions acquire and store their high-resolution footage—and even multiple copies of that footage—in locations that are often separate from where producers and editors need to work with it. The material could be pooled in various storage locations in the same building, an ENG truck located off site, or even a facility across the globe. Instead of wasting valuable time and resources transferring unneeded media or creating superfluous copies of assets that already exist, Pronology’s Location Intelligence manages the entire process for maximum efficiency, helping to better streamline and accommodate productions across multiple fixed and mobile locations.

Pronology’s browser interface gives users instant access to view streamable proxy files of their content, regardless of location. Users are then able to select their favorite shots, organize them into custom bins and send them to edit stations or delivery targets as desired. At this point, Location Intelligence determines the best source to use for the request. This is where Location Intelligence becomes a crucial tool for organizing workflow for multi-location productions. If the media already exists in the proper location, it will be used in place; if it does not exist, it will automatically be transferred from the most convenient location, such as an ENG truck or any other location.

“We want to best accommodate users who are working out in the field, which is why we are constantly striving to evolve our software,” says Jonathan Aroesty, President of Pronology. “As more and more productions are acquiring and editing materials over various locations, it is important to have a tool that allows users to safely migrate media assets from point-to-point, and the Location Intelligence feature is the first of its kind to do so. Production and post production workflow becomes more efficient thanks to Location Intelligence eliminating the distance barrier and adding greater efficiency.”

Pronology’s Location Intelligence feature was deployed during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™ in order to manage the multiple locations between the events and broadcast facilities in Canada and the edit facilities located in the United States. This is one example of how crucial and time-saving a feature like this can be to those who need to safely and more efficiently migrate media from point-to-point in the field.

“There were a lot of moving parts for the month-long coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015,” says Kevin Callahan, director of remote operations for FOX Sports. “We required a setup where our production team could click on an asset to view a proxy, and their content could easily get from wherever it was, to wherever it needed to go. Pronology's Location Intelligence feature was able to provide this for us in addition to managing a large number of assets needed for a production of this size and magnitude.”

The Pronology Location Intelligence tool manages all content formats, including 4K, giving users access to an asset’s highest resolution while also facilitating those who need only down-res versions of the same asset. The feature is now available to all existing customers’ Pronology MAM systems.

About Pronology

Pronology’s digital asset management tools simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today’s file-based workflows by offering a single platform that unifies the production process from acquisition to archive. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content using a standard web browser. Its user-friendly interface has been designed by users, for users, to accommodate a wide range of possible workflows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600/ info@pronology.com or visit us online at www.pronology.com.