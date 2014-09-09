Pronology Debuts Software Platform Update at IBC 2014

Software Update Further Streamlines Production Workflow from the Point of Ingest

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2014 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, introduces Pronology Version 3, a complete update for the Pronology digital media asset management (MAM) system at the 2014 IBC Show (Hall 10, Stand A26). In addition to internal enhancements related to performance, Pronology Version 3 adds significant improvements to the way metadata can be automatically attached to assets that are imported or discovered in watch-folders.

Pronology’s ProApp drives the “ingest” or “acquire” portion of the powerful tapeless workflow platform, offering users upfront logging and control of a production. Version 3 adds new and enhanced features that streamline workflow by “templatizing” ingest activities to give more robust and reliable metadata to all inbound assets. Now, all media can automatically “inherit” metadata based on user-defined rules, making organization, search and retrieval significantly more efficient for both small and large productions.

“From inception, our engineering team designed Pronology to offer the broadcast industry a true tapeless system,” says Mike Shore, co-founder of Pronology. “Our mantra has always been to solve real-world production problems by listening to, and being closely involved with, our customers. Pronology Version 3 adds increased functionality to the front end of our MAM system and delivers features that have been requested by our growing list of end users. What was an exceptionally powerful system now offers significant refinements that make file ingest workflow more efficient, logical and easy to manage.”

Version 3 manages recordings and file imports from the beginning of a production, allowing a creative team to map out critical metadata information about each incoming file rationally, even before the recording process has begun. This metadata follows each clip to the end of the production, yielding a level of organization and retrieval not possible in the past, especially with a tape-based system. This efficiency at the start of the production saves costly hours at the end.

ProWeb is the web browser-based software component of the complete Pronology solution, which allows a remote creative team to “sit in” on a program to make real-time production decisions. ProWeb Version 3 is self-administering and requires no additional training on the part of the user base. The updated Pronology software also features updated file storage management and is hardware agnostic, giving it the ability to integrate seamlessly with systems from multiple industry-leading manufacturers simultaneously.

About Pronology

A joint venture between Playback Innovations and WheresMyMedia, Pronology’s Digital Asset Management solution simplifies the task of content creation and distribution for today’s tapeless workflows. Designed from the ground up by actual users, the tools have been built first and foremost for ease-of-use. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its user-friendly interface and format-agnostic infrastructure offer a complete all-in-one solution, while also providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate a wide range of possible workflows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600 / info@pronology.com or visit us online at http://www.pronology.com.