Professional Wireless Systems Says Adios to Signal Interference at NBA Global Games Mexico City 2014

MEXICO CITY, NOVEMBER 24, 2014 — As the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves tipped off at the Mexico City Arena on November 12, as part of NBA Global Games Mexico City 2014, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) was courtside to manage all wireless frequencies throughout the game.

PWS’s overall goal was to provide frequency coordination for all wireless communications, enabling multiple wireless frequencies to be used in conjunction with one another without interference. PWS’ presence reaffirmed that the NBA would have clear communications throughout the event, without worry of dropped signals or unwanted interference during the live show. In all, the PWS team coordinated approximately 110 frequencies.

Two challenges that the PWS team faced in managing frequencies while on-site centered on combating potential signal interference from several active TVBDs in the area and successfully coordinating frequencies with the influx of international media. “There were many more frequencies in use in the area than initially anticipated, which meant that our team had to be prepared and on-guard for unexpected challenges and potential interference during the game,” says John Garrido, PWS’ main RF coordinator for the event.

PWS utilized a selection of equipment, including multiple Telex BTR-800s with wireless intercom beltpacks for extended coverage and range, the Shure UHF-R wireless system, and an assortment of Shure handheld microphones and Lectrosonics IFB kits. In addition, PWS set up a main intercom master station for the game’s courtside lead director, which enabled her to utilize multiple channels at one time and effectively coordinate the game entertainment with all parties involved. For this event, PWS also supplied all the hardware for the hard-wired communications using a Telex RTS-BP325 for all technical positions, which amounted to 25 drops.

“The intercoms proved essential during the event and kept the production running smoothly, allowing crew members to seamlessly coordinate the timing of all talent acts,” adds Garrido. “At one point, one of the team mascots acted out physically eating the game floor host! It seems a crazy act in and of itself, but it is one that was only possible because she was working with wireless equipment.”

In addition, PWS used several of its own proprietary equipment. This includes two Domed Helical Antenna kits, one PWS GX-4 combiner and one PWS DB-IC Custom Intercom Antenna Distribution System.

“We have enjoyed a long relationship with the NBA and were very excited to be a part of the NBA’s Global Games initiative in Mexico City,” says Jim Van Winkle, general manager, PWS. “It is difficult to know what to expect when working an event outside of the United States, especially a live one, but our extensive experience and expert team once again did a great job and the broadcast went off without any issues.”

Along with the on-court action, NBA Global Games 2014-15 will feature a variety of off-the-court activities, including NBA Cares community programs and interactive fan events in each city. The games will also be supported by a variety of marketing and merchandising partners, and fans will be able to receive real-time updates through the NBA Game Time App, on NBA.com, and NBA social media channels, as well as watch globally on television and digital media, including NBA LEAGUE PASS International.

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit http://www.professionalwireless.com.

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is lead by Geoff Shearing, the firm’s 3rd generation owner, and Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Hansen. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” “Memphis,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Newsies,” “Once” and “Kinky Boots” to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including New York’s New Victory Theater and historic St. Bartholomew’s Church. Masque Sound’s 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.

# # #