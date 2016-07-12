Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Expands Rental Fleet

ORLANDO, FL, JULY 12, 2016 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, announces that it has recently completed a total repackaging of its rental fleet, which now provides its customers with a smaller footprint on site and faster load-in/out times.

Some of the strategic moves PWS recently made to its rental package include the addition of H4 range transmitters to its Shure Axient rigs, planning ahead for future spectrum availability. In order to stay spectrally efficient, the company also added additional RAD UV-1G com systems and VHF Lectrosonics IFB systems. Rounding out the upgrades are the Shure ULXD systems, Shure BRH440M and BRH441M headsets, Shure KSM8 capsules, Clear-Com FreeSpeak II and Bel 64-channel Dante monitors, which have reduced PWS’ footprint onsite at show locations. Instead of requiring a bulky 56-channel XLR snake return from FOH, one Cat5e cable provides 64 channels of audio to the Bel audio monitor. The RF engineer is able to monitor all of the mics on a show from one source. A remote unit can also be used by an A2 at a stage location.

All of the new and existing gear is deployed in Olympic FastPack racks, custom workboxes and trunks in PWS’ signature blue color. The new cases have increased efficiency in both prep time in the PWS shop, as well as on location. The slim design is beneficial on shows with tight workspaces and makes for a smaller truck pack, always a plus for large-scale productions, be it broadcast, live performance or event.

“For more than 20 years, Professional Wireless Systems has been specializing in developing brand new gear for the increasing demands of RF equipment, while also supplying and supporting wireless systems for any kind of live and broadcast event,” says Jim Van Winkle, general manager, PWS. “We are always looking for ways to help our customers streamline setup and teardown at shows. With our new gear and full range of new cases, we know we can meet these goals. Our new FastPack racks, custom workboxes and trunks aid in cutting down our footprint and reduces the time it takes to get the system up and running.”

About Professional Wireless Systems (PWS)

Based in Orlando, Florida, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Masque Sound. Founded in 1992 by James Stoffo, a longtime engineer, technician and broadcast coordination consultant, PWS specializes in developing innovative gear for the increasing demands of RF equipment.

PWS has developed such wireless products as the GX-4/GX-8 combiner and the PWS Helical and Domed Helical Antennas. The company also develops and produces custom system packages and hardware, as well as builds custom antenna systems and specialized accessories. PWS has supplied and supported wireless systems for notable events, including Super Bowl 50, Coachella, as well as several events for the NBA and Joel Osteen. For more information, visit www.professionalwireless.com.