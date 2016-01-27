Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Appoints William O’keefe Manufacturing Manager

ORLANDO, FL, JANUARY 27, 2016 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, has named William O’Keefe as manufacturing manager. O’Keefe returns to PWS where he previously worked in the manufacturing department from May 2011 through April 2013.

In his new role, O’Keefe will be responsible for maintaining PWS’ current product line, fabricating custom prototypes for new, cutting-edge products, streamlining manufacturing processes and staying up-to-date on the latest RF and wireless trends. In addition, O’Keefe will supervise project progress and coordinate all manufacturing tasks to ensure a timely completion of all projects. O’Keefe will stay ahead of the curve on upcoming projects by maintaining current CAD drawings, bill of materials (BOMs) and raw materials inventory.

“It is great to welcome Will back to PWS,” says PWS general manager Jim Van Winkle. “Will is an integral part of the PWS team. We already know that he’s a great fit for the company, and our vendors know it too — they have been asking for him ever since he left. Will’s leadership skills, knowledge and experience are very important to the smooth workflow and production that we expect from him and his department.”

Prior to returning to PWS, O’Keefe spent the past year as territory manager for Makita USA. While at Makita, he served as lead sales coordinator for 40 retail sales facilities throughout Florida. O’Keefe was also responsible for effectively implementing focused marketing strategies to maximize sales that met and exceeded goals in a two-million-dollar competitive territory.

“I look forward to returning to PWS, and moving it forward to accommodate an ever changing market that is about to head into some very challenging times RF-wise” says O’Keefe. “It is a great company to work for, with great products and I am excited to be back.”

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit http://www.professionalwireless.com.

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is led by the firm’s third generation owner, Geoff Shearing. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” “Memphis,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Newsies,” “Once” and “Kinky Boots” to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including New York’s New Victory Theater and historic St. Bartholomew’s Church. Masque Sound’s 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.