Point Source Audio Introduces CO2 Confidence Collection Microphones

Petaluma, California — Point Source Audio (PSA) today announced the patent-pending CO2 Confidence Collection microphones. The new class of wireless microphones all have dual elements offering built-in redundancy—and showcase an appealing new slimline design. They integrate two of the company’s important first-to-market features in miniature microphones: IP 57 waterproof rating, and the “unbreakable” headset boom bendable to 360° to bolster durability. All this unlocks new conveniences and simplicity for broadcast, audio, and production techs as well as please the presenters and performers they serve. The CO2 Confidence Collection microphones are shipping February 4.

“Double mic’ing can be heavy lifting when it comes to the cabling and their clutter; that’s why our CO2 Confidence Collection is specifically intended to ease the workload of many A2’s and sound engineers working in live mic applications. We released our first dual element mics in 2017 and now we’ve added other popular styles to the collection—our development team also originated a design such that the back-up mic practically disappears from view,” said Yvonne Ho, Point Source Audio’s vice president of Sales & Marketing. “The new form factor pairs our smallest elements at roughly 3mm each to create a dual mic’ing system that is barely detectable.”

Groundbreaking Double Mic’ing Simplicity in Three New Mic Styles

The ingenious double mic’ing setup of the CO2 Confidence Collection comes in three popular styles: headset, lavalier, and in Point Source Audio’s patented EMBRACE™ embodiment. The mics’ new petite form factor is based on the company’s existing omnidirectional single element microphones of a mere 3mm—and that are all waterproof. The backup element is fashioned to the existing mic in tandem and where the independent and continuous wire paths are integrated into a singular wire jacket giving audio technicians a clean alternative to cumbersome cable dressing. The mic cable splits approximately nine inches above connection to the body-packs to allow ample room for separation of the transmitters.

Time-Tested Waterproof Endurance

The CO2 Confidence mics utilize the same waterproof elements that have helped audio teams power through many challenging stage conditions from water, sweat, makeup and even (fake) blood-soaked stage actors in productions ranging from Sweeney Todd to Singin’ in the Rain to Monsoon Wedding. Cyril Auclair, Assistant and FOH Mixer at Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet, sums up his experience with Point Source Audio’s waterproof mics in Singin’ in the Rain this way: “We are happy with the product because after 110 shows and a lot of water the mic is perfect!!”

Sonic Excellence Seamlessly Matched in Both Elements

The Confidence microphones feature precisely matched elements to a near identical ±0.5 dB difference. Whereas a usual method of redundant mic’ing can be achieved with two separate microphones, audio between them may vary due to differences between the microphone brand, the microphones’ age, as well as variances in the specifications. The Confidence Collection solves this challenge with elements that are factory matched in frequency and sensitivity—so when a vital backup is initiated, any difference in audio performance is nearly undetectable.

SERIES8 Technology

All the dual element omnidirectional microphones come with SERIES8’s award-winning performance features and specifications. SERIES8 microphones are used worldwide—trusted by productions from Hamilton to the Tootsie Musical, and renowned performing arts programs at Belmont University, Berklee College of Music, Lindenwood and more. The backward compatibility is an advantage for existing SERIES8 customers to add the new dual element mics with total confidence in form, fit and function.

Locking X-Connectors for Added Confidence

All SERIES8 microphones feature convenient interchangeable X-Connectors for a rapid and inexpensive way to quickly change the microphone wireless termination from one brand to another. Both ends of the screw-on X-Connector now have locking “teeth” to give added confidence to the connection. More importantly, the low-cost X-Connector spares offer no-hassle repair or troubleshooting on-site.

Pricing and Availability

The CO2 Confidence Collection are offered in headset (CO2-8WD), lavalier (CO2-8WLp) and earmount (EO2-8WL) styles in beige, brown and black color starting at $825 (US) through Point Source Audio Authorized Resellers and Distributors worldwide (prices may vary).

More information about Point Source Audio and the CO2 Confidence Collection can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.