ProCo Sound to Showcase New AC Power Distribution Products at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV, MARCH 20, 2018 - ProCo Sound, an ACT Lighting brand, will show new power delivery solutions from AC Power Distribution at NAB 2018 (Booth #C2322). New to AC Power's Studio Stage Theater (SST) series are the Portable Camlock Disconnects, which provide safe and convenient main disconnect and overcurrent protection for any temporary power distribution system. AC Power is also expanding its Portable Outlet Box (POB) series with the new PowerBOX Taps (a.k.a "JuiceBOX"), which allows users to simply and conveniently tap into PowerCON 20A circuits and distribute power to a variety of output connector types and configurations.







With three 20A convenience outlets featuring 100 percent continuous-duty, branch-rated breakers, the new Portable Camlock Disconnects provide quick an easy utility power without the hassle of taps and adapters. Users can choose from nine models ranging from 100A to 400A as well as a 480V version. Each includes Main Breaker (standard or adjustable) and Load Center type configurations. The 250A and 400A models come equipped with adjustable over-current settings for protecting various feeder circuits. Access to over-current setting can be sealed in a facility or left open for on-location adjustments. Each stackable, compact model is built with a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and stainless-steel hardware, with top and side mounted handles and feet allowing for convenient portability and orientation.







"We built the Portable Camlock Disconnects with a focus on safety and convenience to ensure our customers can easily monitor and distribute power for temporary applications," says James Davey, VP of Power Distribution, ACT Lighting. "We're offering nine base models to provide a solution for each customer's unique needs, including a 480V version ideal for main disconnect and overcurrent protection within industrial power systems."



The convenient and compact PowerBOX Taps allow broadcast operators to place 15A or 20A outlets wherever needed along a PowerCON 20A feed. Each unit is housed in a heavy-duty, fully insulated enclosure that offers numerous output receptacle choices. Users can take advantage of the units' built-in feed-through design to place multiple boxes along the same feed or create a custom 20A stringer. Optional hangers can be easily installed to hang units from a pipe or truss.



"With much of the industry's intelligent lighting and audio equipment relying on PowerCON 20A connectors, we're confident broadcasters will benefit from the simplicity and convenience of PowerBOX Taps," says Davey. "The units' compact POB series enclosures allow users to place 15A or 20A outlets at custom locations along a PowerCON 20A feed without worrying about disrupting their broadcast setup."







About ACT Lighting

A leading importer and distributor of entertainment technology products, ACT Lighting, Inc. strives to identify future trends and cutting-edge products, and stock, sell and support their inventory. The company provides superior customer service and value for money to all of its clients.



Contact info@actlighting.com and info@rhcholdings.net for more information.