Proco Sound Now Shipping AoD Output Module Ahead of Nab 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV, FEBRUARY 14, 2018 - ProCo Sound, manufacturer of a range of audio interface products, is now shipping its AoD Ouput Module ahead of NAB 2018 (Central Hall - Booth: C2322). Designed to ensure studio-quality, low-latency audio transport over any Dante network, the AoD Output Module features a Dante audio input and two channels of analog output from a rugged aluminum extrusion housing.





Its uncomplicated design allows AoD Output Modules to easily connect with any Dante Network. The module comes equipped with hand soldered, three-foot analog audio tails and two analog audio outputs, including one RJ45 Dante input and using two Neutrik NC3MXX series XLR analog outputs. These XLR connectors guarantee the delivery of studio-quality, low-latency audio.



The AoD Output Modules use the highest quality D-to-A converters, support a 44.1, 48 and 96 KHZ sample rate, and up to 24-bit depths. The modules use Power over Ethernet (PoE), with power sourced through standard Ethernet cable via a PoE capable network switch. The free Dante Controller software provides accurate configuration of device names, channel labels, signal routing, sample rates and latency.





"Given the positive feedback we have received since we initially developed this product, we're thrilled to be shipping our AoD Output Modules," says Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing for RHC Audio. "The AoD is an asset for anyone using Dante networks, as its design is intuitive and truly plug-and-play. We're looking forward to debuting these modules at NAB and presenting broadcasters with a durable, dependable solution for delivering high-quality audio."





Since 1974, ProCo Sound has been a leading manufacturer for musical instrument retailers and sound contractors. ProCo offers a catalog of 1,400 audio interface products and has produced over 65,000 custom solutions, ranging from products as simple as guitar and microphone cables to complex 256-channel digital snakes, in-ear monitor controllers and facility distribution systems. Selling only to the trades through a network of professional manufacturers' representatives, ProCo remains dedicated to continuously improving its services and products for its customers.





For more information about ProCo Sound and the AoD Output Module, please visit: www.procosound.com.





About RHC

RHC, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications interfacing products. Comprising RapcoHorizon, ProCo, RAT, RoadHog and StageMASTER, each RHC brand has developed a reputation in many industries for reliability, and superior sound performance. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, the company's products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. RHC also has a state-of-the-art Custom Shop to modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need.