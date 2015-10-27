Pro Sound Effects Releases Telephony Collection

New sound effects library offers over 100 years of telephony history

BROOKLYN, NY – Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, announces the Telephony Collection, offering sound effects from a diverse range of telecommunication devices used throughout the last century.

Recorded on location at the Telstra Museum in Australia by Stephan Schütze of Sound Librarian, this new library contains over 1,500 sound effects (2.6GB) of more than 50 different historical telecommunication devices, including both rotary and pushbutton telephones, payphones, switchboards, exchanges and clocks.

Among the collection are sounds that range from the instantly recognizable and nostalgic to the esoteric and unique. Highlights include:

● Ericsson PMG Type 8-10MT

● Candlestick Phone PMG Type 138 AT

● Pyramid Phone PMG Type 232 MT

● Ericofon

● Siemens Transit Masterset 113

● Gondola phone ● Variable Tariff Long Breech

● Victa Red Payphone

● Payphone MMP Multimedia Phone

● Switchboard Lamp Signaling

● Cross Bar Exchange

● BPO Mark II Speaking Clock

View the full equipment list here.

The Telephony Collection provides a variety of telephone sound effects and Foley: rings, dial tones, buttons, rotaries, switches, toggles, selectors, dials, pickups, hang-ups, receivers, handsets, headsets, operation, line jacks, drawers, card swipes, relays, shutters, timers, bells, coins and more.

Download excel track list here.

For quick and easy sound selection, the Telephony Collection is embedded with descriptive metadata compatible with Soundminer, Pro Tools, NetMix, Basehead, AudioFinder, iTunes and other popular sound effects library search software. The library also comes with a visual reference guide that includes 62 images of devices in the collection accessible in the directory and also embedded in each file for display within asset management software, giving sound designers another way to choose sounds.

Available at the intro price of $119 through November, the Telephony Collection is delivered as 16-bit/96kHz broadcast .wav files via download or on a custom 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive (+$40).

Learn more about the Telephony Collection here!

About Pro Sound Effects®:

Pro Sound Effects curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 175,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.