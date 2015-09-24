Pro Sound Effects Hybrid Library Now Available For Annual Licensing

Media Production Companies Can Now Subscribe Annually

NEW YORK, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the Next Level sound library company, has made it’s Hybrid Library™ available for annual licensing to media production companies with a single-user to 1000’s. The Hybrid Library is PSE’s most storied general sound effects library and includes annual updates and online access. Starting at $1,295/year, studios of any size can access the Hybrid Library online, on hard drive or on local server.

“Since we released the Hybrid Library in 2012, we have been fully focused on creating the highest value, most versatile general library on the market,” said Douglas Price, Founder & President of Pro Sound Effects. “We are now opening up the Hybrid Library for annual licensing so that professional media production companies of any size can easily integrate the Hybrid as their library centerpiece.”

Hybrid Library Key Features:

56,477 Sound Effects on Hard Drive: 338 GB of professional sound delivered on flashy Hybrid-branded USB 3.0 hard drive

Spans the Sonic Spectrum A to Z: Categories include Ambiences, Animals, History, Nature, Science Fiction, Technology, Warfare and 18 more

Online Access from any computer through the Pro Sound Effects Online Library

Masterful Metadata for lightning fast, pinpoint searches in Soundminer, Netmix, Basehead and more

Free Annual Updates and 100% Royalty-Free License

View Full Hybrid Library Features, Videos, Audio Demos & Reviews

Pricing & Availability: Annual pricing starts at $1,295/year and is based on the number of users accessing the Hybrid Library. For pricing examples and to request a quote, go to Pro Sound Effects Licensing. Buyout options are also available starting at $3,495 per single user. See prosoundeffects.com/hybrid for more information.

About Pro Sound Effects®: Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 220,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies worldwide.