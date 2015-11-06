Pro Sound Effects Announces Freelancer Program Open Enrollment

NEW YORK, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound library company, has announced open enrollment for its new Freelancer Program through December 31. PSE has created the Freelancer Program to support freelance sound designers, editors and independent media creators worldwide. Members get year-round access to savings of up to 60% on what PSE considers to be the best sound effects libraries and software in the industry.

The Hybrid Library, Expansions, iZotope’s RX5, Soundminer and SoundMorph’s Wave Warper are among 14 featured sound effects libraries and software programs currently available to members at up to 60% off. Application is free and there is no purchase commitment, but open enrollment for the Freelancer Program ends on December 31, 2015.

“In 2012, we introduced the Hybrid Library to support freelancers with affordable access to a big feature, big studio library,” said Douglas Price, Founder and President of Pro Sound Effects. “We’ve now created the Freelancer Program to expand these savings well beyond just the Hybrid Library and curated what we consider to be the most useful and creative tools on the market to help freelancers take their sonic creations to next level.”

FREELANCER PROGRAM KEY FEATURES:

Save up to 60% year-round

Libraries and software Include: The Hybrid Library, Expansions 1,2,3, RX5 by iZotope (all versions), Soundminer (all versions), Wave Warper by SoundMorph, Online Library Access

New libraries and software added monthly

No purchase required

Open enrollment ends December 31, 2015

WHERE TO APPLY:

prosoundeffects.com/freelancer

WHO SHOULD APPLY?

Freelance and independent media creators of all types - sound editors, sound designers, video editors, game developers, filmmakers, and aspiring titans of industry. The application is free. The Open Enrollment period for the Freelancer Program ends on December 31st 2015. Apply beforehand to gain access to up to 60% off sound effects libraries and software.

See prosoundeffects.com/freelancer to apply and for more information.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 200,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.