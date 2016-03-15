Primestream to Demonstrate Dynamic Media Management at NAB 2016

At NAB 2016, Primestream will demonstrate its Dynamic Media Management solution integrating workflow from capture, production, and management through to delivery of all types of assets. Primestream integrates wide ranging workflows, from traditional broadcast to New Media workflows delivering digital content for OTT or mobile clients. New at NAB are Virtual Reality/360 workflows, enhancements to 4K, MXF workflows, and enhanced integration with Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Avid® Media Composer®, and Apple® Final Cut Pro X®. Primestream will also showcase FORK™ v5.5 and Xchange™ v5.0, highlighting edit-while-capture workflows with XDCAM®, ProRes® and AVC-Intra®, as well as archival workflows with object-based storage solutions to enable more efficient sports, news, entertainment, and corporate video operations.

“We continue to listen to our customers to better understand the challenges they face in delivering more content to more places,” said Claudio Lisman, President and CEO, Primestream. “Our commitment is to bridge what they have, with what they need, and by doing so, to remove the technical obstacles that get in the way of letting them achieve their goals.”

Dynamic Media Management virtualizes media, enabling users to instantly access, automate and manage content based on any definable criteria. FORK now offers broader support for 3rd party Traffic systems with solutions for metadata exchange between traffic, MAM and Automation. Users can increase efficiency by making use of metadata generated by Traffic systems in the FORK acquisition, production, archive and playout modules. Primestream’s metadata exchange comes standard with the latest version of FORK, enabling users to add optional metadata driven newsroom and real-time sports-data feed integration.

Primestream is also introducing project centric workflows in Xchange™ v5.0 – enabling users and teams to create, share and collaborate post production projects inside Xchange, or using a built-in plugin for Adobe® Premiere® Pro. Users can now organize raw footage, or final edited programs with various languages within a single workspace, simplifying searching and automation. Workflow actions can now be triggered for entire projects, for example sending them to archive or automating transcode deliverables when production is complete. Users can also consolidate a project’s entire asset library with a new project export feature.

In addition Xchange™ v5.0 includes support for Equirectangular Virtual Reality/360 media playback and review, giving customers a path to managing New Media workflows. Also new in this release is direct API integration with Telestream’s Vantange for automated transcode workflows, including support for spanned camera assets – making it easier to manage assets from multiple memory cards.

Primestream’s Dynamic Media Management solution is available for demonstration on Booth SL10261.

