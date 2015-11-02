Prime Focus Technologies Honored With Two MarCom Awards for DIGITAL NEXT Campaign

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, is honored to be recognized with two Platinum Awards as part of the 2015 MarCom Awards competition. MarCom Awards is a creative competition for any individual or company involved in the concept, writing and design of print, visual, audio and web materials and programs. PFT is being recognized for its sales collateral, part of a larger, ongoing campaign, ‘DIGITAL NEXT’ launched in April 2015 at National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

The ‘DIGITAL NEXT’ offerings help address the challenges faced by the media and entertainment industry to meet the demands of the digital consumer, with a focus on building a connected enterprise and digital ecosystem, over-the-top (OTT) solutions and distribution.

Designed in the shape of an iPhone that emulates various well-known Apple iOS interface menus, the collateral won Platinum Awards in both Brochure for Business to Business and Print Creativity for Brochure categories.

“By utilizing a nearly ubiquitous design interface, we are able to communicate the shift to DIGITAL NEXT realities in a manner that resonates with these exact customers who are struggling to cater to the needs of hyper digital consumers,” said T. Shobhana, Vice President and Head, Global Marketing & Communications, Prime Focus Technologies. “Receiving these MarCom Awards is an honor and further validation that we’re presenting our offerings in an effective way.”

At the forefront of PFT’s DIGITAL NEXT offerings is the CLEARTM Media ERP Suite, an enterprise software for virtualizing the content supply chain. The CLEAR Media ERP Suite is loaded with powerful and flexible modules, such as the CLEAR Operations Cloud, that help content enterprises adjust to the increased demands for speed and volume of content delivery from the growing number of digital outlets globally.

PFT’s clientele includes Disney, 21st Century Fox-owned STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Legendary Pictures, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A&E TV Network, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks and more.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.