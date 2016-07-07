Prime Focus Technologies Honored with Two Awards at CMO Asia Awards

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, is delighted to be honored with two awards at the 2016 CMO Asia National Awards for Marketing Excellence. PFT’s Vice President and Head of Global Marketing and Communications, T Shobhana, was awarded Marketing Professional of the Year, while PFT’s high profile ‘Be Bold. Take the Leap.’ campaign, launched at NAB 2016, received the Marketing Campaign of the Year award. The awards were announced on June 24, 2016 at the Taj Land’s End in Mumbai and saw attendance by senior business leaders from across the globe.

Since joining PFT at the start of 2013, Shobhana leads the company’s strategic marketing function, driving successful marketing campaigns globally and positioning PFT as a technology leader in the media and entertainment industry. The jury credited Shobhana with building cohesive marketing programs at PFT and showing the power of strategic marketing in driving sales goals. Her willingness to adopt global best practices in marketing and communications and tailor them to suit the media and entertainment industry as well as PFT’s goals, were found to be instrumental in PFT’s successes in the marketplace.

“Under Shobhana’s leadership, PFT has built a compelling and trusted B2B brand from scratch in the last three years, through strategic out-of-the-box thinking, innovative storytelling and excellent execution on the ground,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. “We would not have covered so much ground in so little time, without her all round leadership.”

PFT has always been a strong advocate of digital transformation and connected enterprise, suggesting that the media and entertainment (M&E) industry must learn from the other sectors like manufacturing, auto and healthcare, and adopt one software to function cost effectively, more efficiently, and with agility, all by leveraging technology cleverly. ‘Be Bold. Take the Leap.’ is a battle cry for M&E enterprises to adopt centralization and operate on the ‘one moment of truth’ principle. It is a call for M&E companies to drive digital transformation and build a connected enterprise. PFT’s flagship product, CLEAR™ Media ERP Suite helps M&E enterprises to virtualize their content supply chain and thereby enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and realize new monetization opportunities.

“After the ‘Digital NEXT Realities’ campaign last year, ‘Be Bold. Take the Leap.’ once again has helped PFT reinforce its credentials as a powerful brand with transformational thinking,” adds Sankaranarayanan. “The conversations that we are having with our customers now are on a completely different level. We are seen as a strategic partner who can help them face industry challenges and come out victoriously. This is a good place to be in.”

For more information about PFT, visit primefocustechnologies.com.