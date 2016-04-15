Prime Focus Technologies extends CLEAR Operations Cloud to Amazon Web Services; Launches Amazon Optimizer to slash Amazon usage costs

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), today announced the launch of Amazon Optimizer to its Operations Cloud module, part of PFT’s CLEARTM Media ERP Suite. Amazon Optimizer promises to reduce the cost of transcoding for broadcasters and content owners, while increasing efficiencies – part of PFT’s ongoing mission as it virtualizes the content supply chain.

With Amazon Optimizer, content owners simply enter their content location, choose the output profiles, select the time window to process the content and leave the rest to Operations Cloud’s Amazon Optimizer.

“Bringing the power and functionality of Operations Cloud to Amazon Web Services is yet another step toward PFT’s goal to assist companies with digital transformation,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. “Through utilizing Amazon Optimizer, users will be able to slash costs and efficiently capitalize on emerging streams of revenue.”

The addition of Amazon Optimizer comes at a time when consumer video demands and the volume of programming continue to increase with an ever-growing array of mobile devices and content platforms.

With Operations Cloud’s Amazon Optimizer, content owners can quickly repurpose content for distribution to web, mobile, VOD & IPTV platforms in a cost-efficient way. Amazon Optimizer leverages the scalability and cost efficiencies of public cloud and can deliver file-based video transcoding, auto quality control and compute intensive media processing tasks at the lowest total cost on the market. PFT Operations Cloud uses a clever algorithm, batch.ly built by 47Line to optimally use a mix of reserved, on-demand and spot instances on Amazon Web Services to meet the service level agreement at the lowest cost.

CLEARTM Operations Cloud provides one software to to manage content store, processing & delivery. PFT’s CLEAR Media ERP Suite is the transformation solution to bring companies into the digital next world, offering one software, rich in applications that enable workflow orchestration across all enterprise, supply chain and partner ecosystems. In enabling such transformations, PFT has helped content enterprises cut 30 percent of operational costs and gain 40 percent more efficiencies.

PFT also announced updates to its production workflow solutions at NAB 2016, further expanding the capabilities of the CLEARTM Media ERP Suite and enabling content creators.

PFT’s clientele includes Disney, 21st Century Fox-owned STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Legendary Pictures, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A&E TV Network, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks and more.

