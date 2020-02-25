Presteigne Broadcast Hire North Expands Hire Desk

Crawley, West Sussex, 25 February, 2020 – Presteigne Broadcast Hire, a leading dry hire and total multi-location production equipment provider, today announced the appointment of Jane Skinner as Senior Hire Desk Co-ordinator.



Reporting to Presteigne North Hire Manager Roy Gaterell, Skinner is based at the company’s northern office in Warrington, equidistant between Manchester and Liverpool.



Skinner started her career at Granada (now ITV) in Manchester as a coordinator for Granada Reports and This Morning.



She then progressed to drama with Mersey TV/Lime Pictures, working as a technical coordinator on programmes such as Hollyoaks and Brookside. Due to her expertise, Skinner was soon seconded to the production department where she undertook resource and production coordination roles.



Skinner comes to Presteigne from a Liverpool-based dry hire office, where she had converted her experience as a dry hire customer to apply it as a supplier.



Skinner said, “I am delighted to join Presteigne, which has a well-established reputation for excellence. I am already enjoying using that reputation to establish relationships with new clients and reinforce those with existing ones, both of which include an extensive number of contacts from my previous roles in production.”



Presteigne CEO Adrian Young said, “Roy and I are very pleased that Jane has joined us. She understands and exemplifies the value we place on providing excellent service to our clients, and the commitment to our staff in providing an environment that enables them to perform at their best.”

###



About Presteigne Broadcast Hire

Established in 1991, Presteigne Broadcast Hire is a leading dry hire and complete multi-location production solution provider. With offices in the UK and operating globally, Presteigne Broadcast Hire has the expertise to offer worldwide solutions to meet a wide range of production needs. Its rental department is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, with access to more than 30,000 items of equipment, while specialising in project solutions where they bring their extensive RF, Audio, PPU, Server, Video, 4K, Lighting, Specialist Cameras, Communications and Project divisions together to offer customers a unique and seamless broadcasting experience.



Be it live sports, drama or documentaries, major global production companies and international broadcasters rely on Presteigne Broadcast Hire to satisfy their needs and provide the ultimate in support, 24/7, 365 days a year. Presteigne continually invests in the latest technology and solutions to ensure the ultimate customer experience. For more information, please see: http://presteigne.tv/



Press Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans, Manor Marketing

Tel: +44 (0)7748 636171

Email: jennie@manormarketing.tv