Premiere Digital Builds Future-Proof Transcoding Workflow on Telestream Vantage

Telestream, the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, today announced that Premiere Digital, one of the largest encoding and distribution service companies in the world, has purchased multiple Telestream Vantage media-processing systems running on GPU-accelerated Lightspeed Servers to replace its legacy encoding and transcoding systems and create a future-proof workflow.

Premiere Digital provides multi-platform, multi-media digital content processing, storage and distribution for studios and independent content owners. "Typically, we receive masters from our customers, encode the files into our house format, store them into our digital asset management system, and on request from the content owners, we transcode the media and package the metadata to whatever the final delivery requirements are for the distribution channel," explains Erik Anderson, Founder of Premiere Digital.

Premiere Digital had previously relied on siloed transcoding and manual workflow coordination efforts to handle these tasks. The Premiere Digital team was looking to replace their legacy systems with a more automated platform that was less reliant on manual steps to streamline operations, increase throughput, and reduce human errors. A key requirement was that the platform could be easily integrated with the rest of its IT infrastructure.

"After a thorough evaluation, we chose Vantage as our platform for the future, because it supports intelligent workflows, automates more processes, and provides higher quality throughput that is accelerated by the Lightspeed Servers. Already, we estimate that we have increased throughput and capacity by over 20 percent, while reducing rack space and related IT expenses," said Geoff Bloder, VP of Technology at Premiere Digital

Using the Vantage SDK (Software Development Kit), Premiere has also been able to easily integrate Vantage into its media processing pipeline. "The intuitive Vantage workflow designer has enabled us to construct complex workflows within Vantage, and its ability to integrate easily with our third-party applications has really turned Vantage into a core component for our operations," said Geoff Bloder, Premiere Digital.

Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform is the foundation for a broad range of enterprise-class software products that allow content owners, producers, and distributors to quickly, easily and efficiently ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize and distribute their media. The Vantage platform is based on a flexible service-oriented architecture that is made up of discrete services and connectors that combine to create powerful automated workflows – all under unified system control. Vantage services provide transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, media analysis, and content assembly. Vantage connectors enable seamless, API-level integration with third-party systems.

