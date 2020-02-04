PRComs appointed by SDI Media for Global PR Support

February 4, 2020 (London, Washington, DC and LA): Plaisted Reid Communications (PRComs), the international integrated communications agency offering PR and Marketing services for the Broadcast and Entertainment Technology sector, has been appointed by SDI Media, the largest provider of localization services, to supply global PR services to the business.

Established in 1974 with offices and facilities in 34 countries, SDI Media is the world’s leading media localization provider, offering dubbing, subtitling, and media solutions to content owners, broadcasters, and multi-platform distributors. SDI Media provides a complete end-to-end localization solution for theatrical releases and episodic television series, using the most comprehensive suite of customizable localization software applications in the industry.

As part of the brief, PRComs is tasked with communicating the many commercial successes of SDI Media around the world, its technology innovation and thought leadership of the management team.

“PRComs will be instrumental in helping tell our growth story to the market,” said Mark Howorth, CEO of SDI Media. “Content owners are able to reach new audiences around the world with the plethora of OTT services available, but they need to make sure their content can be viewed and enjoyed by everyone. As a result, the localization industry has entered a period of accelerated expansion and as the world’s largest supplier of localization services, we must continue to respond to this rapid increase in volume by not only investing in new technology but also by building new studios and training our teams to respond effectively to this continued accelerated demand. We are looking forward to working with PRComs to communicate news about not only our plans to deliver outstanding localization solutions, but also our technical innovations to the media and entertainment community.”

Clare Plaisted, Managing Partner of PRComs, said: “It’s an exciting time in the content localization sector. We are really looking forward to working with the team at SDI Media to help communicate their passion for this industry and the extraordinary variety of projects they work on coupled with their commitment to continue to support the creative community reach new audiences.”

About SDI Media

SDI Media is the world’s leading media localization provider, offering dubbing, subtitling, and media to content owners, broadcasters, and multi-platform distributors. SDI Media offers a complete end-to-end localization solution for theatrical and episodic television series, using the most comprehensive suite of customizable localization software applications in the industry. With the world’s largest owned and operated network of facilities, incorporating over 150 recording rooms and more than 85 mixing rooms globally, SDI Media provides dubbing, subtitling, and media solutions in more than 80 languages. With 34 offices across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas, SDI Media’s global localization footprint provides the only one-stop media localization solution in the industry.

For more information, see www.sdimedia.com

About PRComs

PRComs is a virtual marketing and communications agency that pulls in talent from across the industry to provide bespoke marketing programs for a variety of businesses around the world.

Since 2011 PRcoms has built a portfolio of clients in the media management, digital advertising and content monetization sectors offering marketing support in Europe, North America, Middle East and Australasia. Clients include OTT QC testing facility Testronic, machine learning metadata solutions provider GrayMeta, technology research non-profit MovieLabs and digital distribution facility Bitmax.

Past clients include:

Comcast Technology Solutions

Take 1 - Online transcription facility

SpotX - Advertising platform

Wazee Digital (now part of Veritone)

Nativ - media logistics platform

Company3, Method, Deluxe, Timeline TV - post production sector

Ooyala - Online video platform

Easel TV and TV App Agency - TV apps developers

Signiant - File transfer Experts

Metropolis Recording Studio

For more information, see www.prcoms.com