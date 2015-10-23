Powersoft Strengthens Sales and Distribution Network in Canada

October 21, 2015 · Montreal, Canada – Leading audio manufacturer Powersoft announced a shift in its Canadian distribution strategy from a classic distribution model to an independent representative model, similar to its approach that has been successful in the U.S. Effective November 1st, Powersoft has appointed CM Tech Group as its independent regional representative in Canada. CM Tech Group, a collaborative organization of three respected independent manufacturer representatives including BG Media Solutions, MM Technologie and Connect West Marketing, (based out of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver respectively) will be authorized to carry the entire Powersoft product line — including the company’s Duecanali and Ottocanali lines of installation amplifiers.

As Powersoft looks to increase its market presence in the Canadian market through an expanding sales and distribution network, the company will pursue multi-regional opportunities in the government, cultural and commercial sectors, with initial focus on installation and touring applications. The appointment of CM Tech Group in Canada follows another recent expansion of its sales representative network in the United States announced in August.

“The choice of shifting to an independent representative model was already on the table for a while, but it was important for us to stabilize the growth of our new U.S. organization before accelerating on this path,” stated Luca Giorgi, Sales & Marketing Director of Powersoft. “CM Tech Group is the perfect match for our needs in Canada and will enable us to further our strategy. I would also like to thank our previous partner in Canada, Theatrixx Technologies, for helping us establish our business and brand positioning in Canada.”

“By expanding our distribution footprint in Canada, we are able bring our best in class amplification solutions to sophisticated range of end-users who crave greater quality and efficiency,” commented Paul Freudenberg, U.S. General Manager of Powersoft. “The appointment of CM Tech Group in Canada brings us one step closer to fulfilling our North American distribution strategy, while ensuring we are able to deliver relative pricing unity across the regions we serve.”

As part of CM Tech Group, Bryan Guidolin of BG Media Solutions will be responsible for central Canada (Toronto and Ontario); Michel Morrow of MM Technologie will oversee Quebec, and The Maritimes and Ottawa; and Mike Upright of Connect West Marketing will handle Western Canada. Powersoft support services will continue to be handled through the U.S. office, located in Camarillo, Calif.

“We are looking forward to playing an important role in increasing Powersoft’s brand recognition in Canada,” commented Bryan Guidolin, a founding partner of CM Tech Group. “We believe there is a strong appetite among installers, touring professionals and other audio professionals for a premium amplifier solution such as Powersoft. One of our primary objectives will be to position Powersoft’s solutions to mid and large sized premium installation opportunities in stadiums, casinos and other facilities requiring high performance and efficiency.”

For more information on Poweroft, please visit http://www.powersoft-audio.com.