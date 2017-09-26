Powersoft’s Quattrocanali DSP+D Nominated for NAMM TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement

Anaheim, Calif., September 25, 2017 – Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, announced that its Quattrocanali DSP+D — a powerful 4-channel rack amplifier designed for installations and featuring built-in digital signal processing — has received a nomination for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Amplification Hardware-Studio & Sound Reinforcement Category for the 33rd Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards. This is the second year in a row that Powersoft has received a nomination in this category, following last year’s nomination of Deva.



"We are proud to receive a TEC Award nomination for Quattrocanali DSP+D, an exciting amplifier that completes our popular Installation Series," commented Francesco Fanicchi, Head of Brand and Communications of Powersoft. "We thank the TEC Foundation for recognizing the innovation of the Quattrocanali DSP+D, which has cemented our position as a leader in installed sound amplification while opening up new opportunities for Powersoft in low-power applications."



Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the TEC Awards are the pro audio and musical instrument industries' most prestigious awards, celebrating the spirit of innovation and honoring best-in-class products in the pro audio community. Following a two-month call for entries, a panel comprised of leaders in audio and production carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the Quattrocanali DSP+D. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA on January 27st.



The Quattrocanali DSP+D amplifier completes the line of fixed install amplifiers constituted by Powersoft’s Ottocanali and Duecanali amps. Working with both Hi-Z and Lo-Z systems and available in configurations featuring 300, 600, or 1200 watts per channel all within a compact 1RU enclosure, Quattrocanali DSP+D can be outfitted with ample power for demanding medium-sized applications, or scaled down to offer optimal performance for smaller applications such as retail spaces and leisure venues. Hyper-efficient operation ensures minimal power consumption and negligible heat dissipation, while Powersoft’s flexible switch-mode power supply with power factor correction, smart rails management, and bridgeable switch mode fixed frequency Class D output circuit topology ensure consistent performance under any conditions and best-in-class sound quality.



Onboard DSP processing controlled via Powersoft’s Armonía desktop application offers Quattrocanali DSP+D users a powerful set of tools for tuning, monitoring, and protecting their system. All amplifier functions can be controlled remotely through Armonía or via a web app from a decentralized location, enabling maximum flexibility. These include managing crossovers, limiters, equalizers, delays, active damping control, and signal routing as well as basic functionality such as volume and mute. Four available Dante input channels also enable full integration with modern network-based systems.



Quattrocanali is available in both DSP and standard versions. The non-DSP version offers control over master and channel volume, mute, high power filters at 35 and 70Hz, remote ON/OFF, alarms, high and low impedance channel selection and basic Ethernet control via the Armonía software. Extended remote operability is granted by the dedicated GPIO. The DSP+Dante versions also have in-depth control via the Armonía software and feature four Dante input channels.



Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the awards were created to celebrate the best in professional audio and sound production. Winners will be announced Saturday evening, January 27, 2018, in the Anaheim Hilton’s Pacific Ballroom and via a live event web stream.