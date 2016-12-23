Powersoft Boosts Engineering Capacity in North America, with Appointment of Gino Pellicano

Camarillo, Calif. – Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, has appointed Gino Pellicano to the newly created position of Applications Engineer. In his new role, Pellicano will report to Kurt Metzler, U.S. Sales Director, Powersoft, effective immediately. The position increases Powersoft’s outreach and support capacities for its branded rackmount amplifiers as the global company looks to build on its engineering capabilities across multiple regions. Pellicano brings deep and diverse industry knowledge to the new position, with years of experience as an A/V systems and acoustical consultant, design engineer and application specialist for companies including Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW), Acoustic Dimensions, and Technomedia Solutions.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gino Pellicano to our team,” says Kurt Metzler. “His deep knowledge of modern amplifier technology and applications, combined with his experience in acoustics and A/V system design, is an ideal fit for Powersoft. In his new role, Gino will work with both new and existing clients to provide information, guidance, and support in implementing our industry-leading amplifier solutions.”

As applications engineer, Pellicano will interface with consultants and integrators to raise awareness of Powersoft’s rackmount amplifiers, while expanding the network of Powersoft users in the US and Canada and widening the company’s already substantial reach in the touring and installed sound fields. His vast experience in A/V consulting and design enables him to provide application-specific guidance in systems design, so integrators and end-users are able to leverage Powersoft’s hardware and Armonía DSP software to the fullest possible extent.

“As a key driver of technological innovation in our industry, we are continuing to update our resources and outreach to our growing user base,” says U.S. General Manager Paul Freudenberg. “Gino is uniquely equipped to provide that support thanks to his direct industry experience not only from a manufacturer’s standpoint but also from the perspective of our integration partners. This newly created position, which is part of a multi-faceted global strategy, exemplifies Powersoft’s commitment to engaging top touring professional and installation experts, while also ensuring that our integrators are able to maximize the potential of the technology.”

“Powersoft is a company that has been built on technological superiority and innovation and I’m honored to be joining the team in this newly created role.” says Pellicano. “Having used Powersoft amplifiers extensively as a consultant and system designer for their outstanding sonic characteristics and unrivalled efficiency, I am eager to bring that real-world experience to our customers and help them leverage the unique performance benefits offered by Powersoft amplifiers.”

“In addition to handling applications engineering tasks, I look forward to ongoing collaboration with Powersoft’s design teams in Italy, providing constant feedback to ensure that our products continue to address the needs of our user base,” he added.

Gino Pellicano holds a Master’s degree in Architectural Acoustics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and has worked as an acoustical consultant for SIA acoustics in New York City. He also spent part of his career as an acoustical consultant and design engineer, working with a client base heavily centered on Orlando’s theme parks and high end retail installations. Most recently, he worked for Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) as an applications specialist, a position he has held for the last two years before.