Powerful New Forscene Goes Live Along With New Forbidden and Forscene Websites

LONDON -- Dec. 4, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today it has released the new version of Forscene with a completely redesigned interface befitting Forscene's professional capabilities. In addition, they have revamped both the company website and the Forscene product website in order to give visitors more relevant, in-depth information about each and to bring the company's complete digital presence up to date.

"2014 is the year we have transformed from an engineering solution to a creative solution," said Stephen Streater, CEO at Forbidden Technologies plc. "Simplicity is not the mere absence of complexity, it is the mastery of complexity -- and we have carried this ethos from Forscene across our new digital presence."

The new Forscene interface combines professionally designed graphics with an elegant colour scheme and updated functionality to provide an efficient and enjoyable experience. Forbidden is also giving Forscene a new infusion of functionality by adding a Media Asset Management (MAM) system. Through the Forscene MAM, users will have the full potential of the platform -- from acquisition to publishing -- at their fingertips. Other new Forscene features include the ability to publish with burnt-in timecode or any other metadata; expanded multicam logging to support up to 18 cameras simultaneously; and increased support for different formats that enables functions such as editing MXF files during ingest.

The new Forscene website, www.forscene.com, launched in mid-November and offers two avenues of exploration: use cases and features. Visitors can search by use case to discover how Forscene solves issues specific to their industry or operation, with multiple scenarios listed within each category that address different operational challenges. They can also search by specific features within the platform, such as logging or publishing, and, once there, can drill down to learn more about how that feature can be used for different purposes. The site makes extensive use of case studies, presentations, videos, client experiences, FAQs, and "how-to" documents and other downloadable resources, all of which help visitors delve deep into the details that are most relevant to their situation. People can also request a free trial from the site.

The new Forbidden corporate site, launched at the end of November, includes a new blog that focusses on five main topics: broadcast, cloud technology, consumer, reactive commentary, and video platform. Blog entries will be funnelled along with press releases, RNS communications, and daily news items into one feed to keep investors up to date. The site will also provide introductory information on Forscene and eva, Forbidden's new cloud-based video social network app.

# # #

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forbidden-ForsceneHomepage.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forbidden-ForsceneNewReleaseInterface.jpg