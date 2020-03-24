Polar Graphics announces product support and technical sales appointments

LONDON UK, 24 March 2020 —Polar Graphics, a UK leading distributor for the broadcast, post and pro-AV industries, has announced the appointments of Alexandros Galanos and Christopher Stone to further enhance ongoing business growth.

Galanos joins Polar Graphics as a product support specialist with responsibility for providing technical liaison with resellers and end users as well as support for product demos. Prior to Polar Graphics, Galanos was at Tyrell as a senior engineer with extensive experience in technical auditing, installation, workflow design, and technical support.

Stone takes on the role of technical sales manager, responsible for advising resellers and end users of the best product fit from the Polar Graphics product range for their specific workflow and providing full, first-hand guidance through the entire purchase process. Before his arrival at Polar Graphics, Stone was EMEA and APAC director of business development for XenData Ltd.

Polar Graphics Managing Director Peter Rowsell said, “Alexdandros and Christopher are seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of industry experience to their respective roles and I am delighted to welcome them both. The hands-on knowledge and decades of experience they possess will be of great benefit to our customers and is a clear indication of the ongoing expansion of Polar Graphics’ business.”

Galanos said, “Polar Graphics has a long and enviable reputation as a first-class distributor, and I look forward to using what I know to the benefit of the company and its customers.”

Stone echoed Galanos, saying, “With 40 years of experience around the broadcast world, I believe I am very well-placed to guide Polar Graphics customers, traditional and new, through a process that identifies the best product fits for their operation and, even more specifically, for their world region.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.

