Point Source Audio’s Radically New CM-i3 Intercom Headset Debuts at a Limited-Time Introductory Price

Petaluma, CA — As part of their ongoing commitment to provide audio professionals with the ultimate in technology engineering and functional ease, industry pioneer Point Source Audio (PSA) is proud to announce the official unveiling of the CM-i3 Intercom Headset—strategically designed to deliver an unparalleled combination of noise isolation, lightweight comfort and earphone modularity.

Regularly priced at $400 MSRP, the CM-i3 is being offered at a limited-time introductory price of $289 through March 31, 2015 at select retailers. This revolutionary intercom headset is available with varying male/female XLR connectors, and even a 3.5mm option to support intercom apps for iPhones and iPads. All CM-i3 packages include Point Source Audio’s pro-quality EM-3 in-earphones installed, microphone assembly, three sets of eartips, windscreen, and a custom storage case.

“The design advancements of the CM-i3 address what customers are looking for in a professional quality noise-isolation com headset,” said James Lamb, President of Point Source Audio. “Most users wear their com headsets for long hours so we engineered the CM-i3 to provide the necessary performance without all the bulk and weight. And our introductory price is just one more incentive for consumers to experience the CM-i3’s long-wearing comfort for themselves.”

The CM-i3’s binaural functionality solves the challenges of high-noise environments by reducing noise and increasing audio intelligibility better than monaural headsets. It is equally well-suited for camera operators, stage and screen technicians and control room engineers in all types of professional trade applications such as front of house, live entertainment, or media production.

At a weight of just two ounces, the CM-i3’s patent-pending design is a slim-line, elegant alternative over traditional head clamp-style headsets that can weigh almost 10 times as much. Consumers will notice the immediate difference in wearing comfort, especially after eight to nine hours a day or longer of sustained wearing. Due to its tremendous reduction in mass and weight, the company advises there may even be a period for users to become accustomed to the remarkable difference in this lighter weight com headset.

The CM-i3 earphones are lightweight but also functional for switching between three listening modes—left, right, or left and right — to create the desired audio mix, and without having to remove or adjust the entire headset. Three sizes of eartips are supplied with each CM-i3 intercom headset so users can design a personal fit. The earphones are modular allowing for on-site service replacement, or swapping out with other limited varieties of in-earphones.

Price and Availability

The CM-i3 intercom headsets are now shipping and can be purchased at select resellers and distributors worldwide. The following models—available in varying terminations compatible for Clear-Com, Telex, RTS, and other popular intercom systems—are priced at a limited-time $289 introductory price (a $111 savings off the $400 MSRP) through March 31, 2015:

CM-i3-4F – equipped with 4-pin female XLR

CM-i3-4M – equipped with 4-pin male XLR

CM-i3-5F – equipped with 5-pin female XLR

CM-i3-5Mm – equipped with 5-pin male XLR mono

CM-i3-5Ms – equipped with 5-pin male XLR stereo

CM-i3-PH – equipped with 3.5 mm plug for iPhone and iPad intercom apps

Custom terminations may be requested through Point Source Audio. More information about the CM-i3 and Point Source Audio's other industry-leading audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 miniature microphones—a unique line of headset and earworn microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features, and a winner of the 2014 Best Microphone award. As the Digigram Distributor for the Americas, the world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, and IP audio and video networking technology are also available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif.

