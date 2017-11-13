Point Source Audio Appoints New Distributor for Australia and Southeast Asia

Petaluma, Calif.— November 13, 2017 — Point Source Audio® (PSA) announced today that it is has appointed Australia-based ISL Systems to distribute its award-winning SERIES8 and EMBRACE™ microphones as well as its CM-i series of patented in-ear headsets, in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

ISL Systems, based in Queensland, Australia, is headed by Wayne Grosser, who has a long-established reputation in Australia and throughout Southeast Asia. “Wayne has strong roots in the pro audio business in this region where he has been representing Clair Brothers in Australia for more than a decade,” said James Lamb, President of Point Source Audio. “We knew immediately ISL Systems would be a natural fit with our brand.”

ISL Systems’ commitment to providing its clients with well-engineered, high-performance pro audio solutions is what drew it to Point Source Audio. Wayne Grosser, Director of ISL Systems, elaborated on why Point Source Audio microphones are a fitting addition to ISL’s product portfolio: “The brilliant sub-miniature style microphones and patented lavalier mounting systems, specifically designed for theatre applications are just groundbreaking,” he said. “PSA mics deliver such clarity, warmth and natural reproduction of sound at high SPL with extended frequency response. It’s exactly the type of precision that my customers demand.”

Point Source Audio is a manufacturer of specialty sub-miniature body-worn style microphones and patented lavalier mounting systems specifically designed for theatre applications. The company creates value-added solutions through intelligent designs, driven by market demand — examples include their IP 57 rated waterproof models and unique headsets which retain the position of the microphone capsule regardless of performer activity.

“PSA’s attention to detail ensures sonic quality, reliability and durability towards a great microphone solution, said Grosser. “I’m proud to provide my customers with their products, and working with them will help ISL expand its presence in our expanding markets.”

ISL Systems will retain a comprehensive sales and demonstration stock of Point Source Audio products at their offices — contact them at +61 (0) 7 5522 0721 or sales@islsystems.com. More information about Point Source Audio and ISL Systems can be found by visiting point-sourceaudio.com and http://islsystems.com/.

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 and EMBRACE miniature microphones—a unique line of headset, earworn and earmount microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. The company also holds the patent for the world’s first modular in-ear comms headset that is improving the health and hearing for audio, lighting and camera techs using headsets everywhere from sports to space. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company has also been named the North American distributor by audio networking companies Digigram and AuviTran. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/PSA_audio

About ISL Systems

ISL Systems is the authorized pro audio distributor for Point Source Audio, Clearsonic, and Bagend servicing Australia and Southeast Asia. With over 30 years’ industry experience, it guarantees both the knowledge and expertise to ensure its customers receive the right advice to enhance their audio experience. Their product portfolio is selected for the highest quality of sound and performance. Clients and partners can expect full after-sales support, live demonstrations, training and service as part of their buying experience. It takes pride in the outstanding customer service and support it provides to re-sellers, dealers, audio-visual integrators and contractors.