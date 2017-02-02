Pliant® Technologies Showcases Smartboom® LITE Professional Communication Headset at ISE 2017

AMSTERDAM, FEBRUARY 2, 2017 — Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of CoachComm® that’s behind the innovative CrewCom® professional wireless intercom system, is showing its latest SmartBoom LITE headset at Integrated Systems Expo 2017 (ISE, Booth 7-E223). Along with the complete line of SmartBoom PRO headsets, the SmartBoom LITE series features exceptional audio quality, advanced features and design enhancements, including the proven SmartBoom technology, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an on/off switch for quick muting.

The SmartBoom series of communications headsets are specifically designed for exceptional comfort, flexibility and durability. In addition to the innovative SmartBoom on/off microphone muting feature, the closed back, on-ear headsets feature a single-ear lightweight design with enhanced acoustic isolation. The mic boom is flexible and has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications.

“The SmartBoom series of headsets is designed to meet the needs of industry professionals in the most demanding production environments,” says Gary Rosen, global sales manager for Pliant Technologies. “The SmartBoom LITE headset incorporates all these features into a smaller, lightweight design. The headset features a flexible, ambidextrous swiveling mic boom that fits the diverse needs and preferences of those working in the field.”

Available in a non-reflective rubberized matte black finish, the SmartBoom LITE headset comes with a comfort fit adjustable headband, replaceable ear pad and a 5ft./1.5m fixed cable. The Lite headset will be available in 4-pin XLR female, 5-pin XLR male and unterminated versions, making the line adaptable to most communication systems.

Also on display at ISE this year will be the new CrewCom professional wireless intercom product that was launched last year and made its European debut at IBC 2016. The system is based on a new technology platform that offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range and scalability. The product features excellent voice quality, the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of truly amazing user features. With CrewCom, production crews large or small can now easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm®, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

