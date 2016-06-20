Pliant™ Technologies Names Professional Show S.p.A. As New Italian Distributor

AUBURN, AL, JUNE 20, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm®, has named Professional Show S.p.A. as its distributor for Italy. Professional Show S.p.A. will help Pliant to further support current and new customers in Europe.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Professional Show S.p.A. is a successful system integrator for the broadcast market, with international expertise that provides the sale, maintenance, service, distribution, planning and installation of video systems. The company’s main customers include some of the most prominent broadcast stations in Italy, including RAI, Mediaset, Sky and FOX, as well as the production and OB companies One TV – Global Production, SBP, Tele Record and The Alliance. As a Pliant distributor, Professional Show S.p.A. will support the company’s entire range of wireless intercom solutions, including its popular Tempest® Wireless Intercom and recently announced CrewCom® system.

“Pliant Technologies is an innovative company and its products represent the most reliable and functional product line for wireless communications,” says Fabio Veggiato, Sales Director at Professional Show S.p.A. “We know that Pliant is a very professional company that has the ability to develop and service its products in the best and most efficient way. Professional Show is very happy to be a distributor of Pliant Technologies for the Italian market.”

“We are very excited to have Professional Show S.p.A. become a part of the Pliant team as our partner in Italy,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “The company’s long-standing relationships with some of the biggest broadcast networks in the region as well as their considerable RF experience will be a huge asset to Pliant as we continue to grow our presence and customer base in the region.”

For more information about Professional Show S.p.A., visit http://www.professionalshow.com/.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy to use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.