Pliant Technologies Names Nordic Pro Audio ApS as Scandinavian Distributor

AUBURN, AL, JULY 20, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional division of CoachComm, has named Nordic Pro Audio ApS as its new distributor for Scandinavia. Nordic Pro Audio ApS will help Pliant increase local support for its customers as well as further develop current relationships in Northern Europe.

Nordic Pro Audio ApS was founded in August 2015 by industry veteran and RF expert Torben Aalykke after managing wireless systems for a local company for 18 years. Torben decided to create a new distribution company for the Nordic region. Nordic Pro Audio’s core business is in the live and broadcast industries. The company is responsible for distributing some of the market leaders in the pro audio industry including DPA Microphones, AudioRoot, CTP Broadcast, Bubblebee and Wisycom in Denmark, as well as supporting the Wisycom brand in the Nordic countries.

“I was introduced to Pliant at NAB 2016 and I was impressed within the first few minutes by the versatility of the CrewCom system,” states Aalykke, Managing Director/Owner of Nordic Pro Audio ApS. “I have never seen anything like it and it’s clearly designed by people who know the needs of the intercom industry. The CrewCom system has all the features that we’ve been hoping to get from an intercom system for quite some time. Also, I have recently gotten to know the people over at Pliant on a more personal level, which gave me an opportunity to see how important it is for them to effectively educate their distributors on the product and the company.”

“We are thrilled to have Nordic Pro Audio ApS become part of the Pliant team as our partner in Scandinavia,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “The company’s experience representing RF and wireless brands as well as Torben’s personal experience with RF systems and significant expertise in the Nordic countries will be a significant asset to Pliant as we continue to foster relationships and expand clientele in Scandinavia.”

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy to use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.