Pliant Technologies Names Audio Electronics Mattijsen BV as Benelux Region Distributor

AUBURN, AL, SEPTEMBER 9, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm, has named Audio Electronics Mattijsen BV (AEM) as its distributor in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxemburg. AEM will further help Pliant support current customers and engage new clients in Northwestern Europe.

“AEM continues to be a stable supplier of advanced wireless solutions in the Benelux region of Europe, adding value to the products and solutions they represent,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “We are very excited to have them become a part of the Pliant team as our partner in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxemburg. Their significant experience with RF intercom systems will be a great asset for Pliant and our customers.”

AEM was established in 1980 with the aim of providing high-end, innovative audio solutions, expertise and services to professional users in the live entertainment, broadcast and systems integration markets. AEM is a full-service, one-stop-shop partner, including specialists teams for live sound (theatre, touring, AV and installed sound), location recording (portable audio for broadcast and movie production), wireless microphone and intercom technology, and turn-key system integration projects for museums and theme-parks. The company's distribution lines include such leading brands as Meyer Sound, Solid Sate Logic, Wisycom, Sound Devices and Zaxcom, among others.

“Our clients in the live entertainment and broadcast markets have a growing demand for more advanced intercom solutions and CrewCom absolutely addresses this need,” says Roland Mattijsen, Co-owner of Audio Electronics Mattijsen. “By introducing a highly flexible wireless intercom system with advanced digital modulation techniques, Pliant couldn’t have come at a better time for our clients and we are happy to help support its products in the Benelux region.”

For more information about Audio Electronics Mattijsen BV, visit http://www.aem.nl/.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management, and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

Connect with Us:

www.facebook.com/plianttechnologies

www.twitter.com/4pliant

www.vimeo.com/4pliant

www.instagram.com/pliant_technologies